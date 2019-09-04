Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|8
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Miller pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Kingery 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Nola p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|a-Morrison ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|4
|8
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|e-J.Iglesias ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.308
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Galvis ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Ervin lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|O’Grady cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bauer p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|c-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Lorenzen p-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.353
|Blandino 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|2-E.Suárez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Philadelphia
|000
|040
|100_5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|140
|000
|12x_8
|9
|0
a-homered for Nola in the 5th. b- for Stephenson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Peraza in the 6th. d-homered for Hughes in the 7th. e-homered for VanMeter in the 7th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 5th. 2-ran for Blandino in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Nola (2), Hernández (28), Votto (27), Aquino (5). 3B_O’Grady (1). HR_Morrison (2), off Bauer; Realmuto (21), off Bauer; Bruce (11), off Lorenzen; Votto (14), off Nola; J.Iglesias (10), off Álvarez; Lorenzen (1), off Parker. RBIs_Morrison 2 (3), Realmuto 2 (74), Bruce (30), Votto 2 (43), VanMeter (20), Aquino 2 (37), J.Iglesias (51), Lorenzen 2 (4). SB_Aquino (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 6.
GIDP_Hernández, VanMeter.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (VanMeter, Galvis, Votto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|76
|3.63
|Irvin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.55
|Hughes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.10
|Álvarez, L, 3-4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.12
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|4.11
|Pivetta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.36
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|89
|8.23
|Stephenson, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.88
|Peraza
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lorenzen, W, 1-4
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|3.04
|R.Iglesias, S, 29-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.47
Peraza pitched to 0 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Parker 1-0, Peraza 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Blandino).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:02. A_13,448 (42,319).
