Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 2 8 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .305 1-Miller pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .222 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .255 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Kingery 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Nola p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .115 a-Morrison ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .263 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Bruce ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .252 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 9 8 4 8 VanMeter 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .261 e-J.Iglesias ph-ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .294 Votto 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .262 Aquino rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .308 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Galvis ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Ervin lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .297 O’Grady cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bauer p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .100 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Lorenzen p-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .353 Blandino 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 2-E.Suárez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261

Philadelphia 000 040 100_5 7 0 Cincinnati 140 000 12x_8 9 0

a-homered for Nola in the 5th. b- for Stephenson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Peraza in the 6th. d-homered for Hughes in the 7th. e-homered for VanMeter in the 7th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 5th. 2-ran for Blandino in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Nola (2), Hernández (28), Votto (27), Aquino (5). 3B_O’Grady (1). HR_Morrison (2), off Bauer; Realmuto (21), off Bauer; Bruce (11), off Lorenzen; Votto (14), off Nola; J.Iglesias (10), off Álvarez; Lorenzen (1), off Parker. RBIs_Morrison 2 (3), Realmuto 2 (74), Bruce (30), Votto 2 (43), VanMeter (20), Aquino 2 (37), J.Iglesias (51), Lorenzen 2 (4). SB_Aquino (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 6.

GIDP_Hernández, VanMeter.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (VanMeter, Galvis, Votto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 4 5 5 5 3 6 76 3.63 Irvin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 7.55 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.10 Álvarez, L, 3-4 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.12 Parker 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 19 4.11 Pivetta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.36

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 5 6 4 4 2 6 89 8.23 Stephenson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.88 Peraza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lorenzen, W, 1-4 2 1 1 1 0 1 34 3.04 R.Iglesias, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.47

Peraza pitched to 0 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Parker 1-0, Peraza 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Blandino).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:02. A_13,448 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.