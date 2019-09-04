Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

September 4, 2019 9:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 2 8
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .305
1-Miller pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .222
Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .255
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Kingery 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Nola p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .115
a-Morrison ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Bruce ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 9 8 4 8
VanMeter 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .261
e-J.Iglesias ph-ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .294
Votto 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .262
Aquino rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .308
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Galvis ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Ervin lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .297
O’Grady cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bauer p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .100
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Lorenzen p-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .353
Blandino 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
2-E.Suárez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Philadelphia 000 040 100_5 7 0
Cincinnati 140 000 12x_8 9 0

a-homered for Nola in the 5th. b- for Stephenson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Peraza in the 6th. d-homered for Hughes in the 7th. e-homered for VanMeter in the 7th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 5th. 2-ran for Blandino in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Nola (2), Hernández (28), Votto (27), Aquino (5). 3B_O’Grady (1). HR_Morrison (2), off Bauer; Realmuto (21), off Bauer; Bruce (11), off Lorenzen; Votto (14), off Nola; J.Iglesias (10), off Álvarez; Lorenzen (1), off Parker. RBIs_Morrison 2 (3), Realmuto 2 (74), Bruce (30), Votto 2 (43), VanMeter (20), Aquino 2 (37), J.Iglesias (51), Lorenzen 2 (4). SB_Aquino (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 6.

GIDP_Hernández, VanMeter.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (VanMeter, Galvis, Votto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 4 5 5 5 3 6 76 3.63
Irvin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 7.55
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.10
Álvarez, L, 3-4 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.12
Parker 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 19 4.11
Pivetta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.36
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 5 6 4 4 2 6 89 8.23
Stephenson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.88
Peraza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Lorenzen, W, 1-4 2 1 1 1 0 1 34 3.04
R.Iglesias, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.47

Peraza pitched to 0 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Parker 1-0, Peraza 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Blandino).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:02. A_13,448 (42,319).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot