Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Philadelphia Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 32 8 9 8 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 3 1 1 1 1-Miller pr-lf 1 1 0 0 e-J.Iglesias ph-ss 2 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 Votto 1b 4 2 3 2 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Kingery 3b 4 0 0 0 Ervin lf 3 1 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 O’Grady cf 4 1 2 0 Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 1 0 Bauer p 1 1 0 0 a-Morrison ph 1 1 1 2 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 b-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 d-Bruce ph 1 1 1 1 Lorenzen p-cf 1 1 1 2 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Blandino 3b 2 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 2-E.Suárez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 040 100 — 5 Cincinnati 140 000 12x — 8

DP_Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Nola (2), Hernández (28), Votto (27), Aquino (5). 3B_O’Grady (1). HR_Morrison (2), Realmuto (21), Bruce (11), Votto (14), J.Iglesias (10), Lorenzen (1). SB_Aquino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola 4 5 5 5 3 6 Irvin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Álvarez, L, 3-4 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Parker 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Pivetta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Bauer 5 6 4 4 2 6 Stephenson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Peraza 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen, W, 1-4 2 1 1 1 0 1 R.Iglesias, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Pivetta (Blandino).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:02. A_13,448 (42,319).

