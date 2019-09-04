Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|1-Miller pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|e-J.Iglesias ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Grady cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauer p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|a-Morrison ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lorenzen p-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|2-E.Suárez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|040
|100
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|140
|000
|12x
|—
|8
DP_Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Nola (2), Hernández (28), Votto (27), Aquino (5). 3B_O’Grady (1). HR_Morrison (2), Realmuto (21), Bruce (11), Votto (14), J.Iglesias (10), Lorenzen (1). SB_Aquino (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Irvin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez, L, 3-4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Pivetta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Stephenson, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen, W, 1-4
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias, S, 29-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Pivetta (Blandino).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:02. A_13,448 (42,319).
