Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|10
|9
|10
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Pirela ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grullon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kingery 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|130
|60x
|—
|10
E_Segura (20), Velasquez (4), Harper (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Harper (34), Realmuto (36), Kingery 2 (33), Santana (30), Flaherty (1), Puig (13). HR_Mercado (14), Reyes (9). S_R.Pérez (7).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez L,7-8
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Morin
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Irvin
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramos
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Carrasco W,6-7
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Goody
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Morin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Morin (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:04. A_25,309 (35,225).
