Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

September 22, 2019 9:50 pm
 
Philadelphia Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 10 9 10
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 Mercado cf 4 2 1 3
Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 2 3 0
Harper rf 2 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 1 2 3
Pirela ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 4 0 0 1
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 2
Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 0 0
Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 1 0 0
Grullon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Flaherty 3b 3 2 1 0
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Chang ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0
Miller lf 3 0 0 0
Kingery 3b 2 1 2 0
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0
Philadelphia 001 000 000 1
Cleveland 000 130 60x 10

E_Segura (20), Velasquez (4), Harper (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Harper (34), Realmuto (36), Kingery 2 (33), Santana (30), Flaherty (1), Puig (13). HR_Mercado (14), Reyes (9). S_R.Pérez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,7-8 4 2-3 5 4 1 0 6
Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Morin 0 2 4 4 1 0
Irvin 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Ramos 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Plutko 4 1-3 4 1 1 2 3
Carrasco W,6-7 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
O.Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Goody 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Morin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Morin (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_25,309 (35,225).

