Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 10 9 10 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 Mercado cf 4 2 1 3 Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 2 3 0 Harper rf 2 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 1 2 3 Pirela ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 4 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 0 0 Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 1 0 0 Grullon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Flaherty 3b 3 2 1 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Chang ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Miller lf 3 0 0 0 Kingery 3b 2 1 2 0 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0

Philadelphia 001 000 000 — 1 Cleveland 000 130 60x — 10

E_Segura (20), Velasquez (4), Harper (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Harper (34), Realmuto (36), Kingery 2 (33), Santana (30), Flaherty (1), Puig (13). HR_Mercado (14), Reyes (9). S_R.Pérez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez L,7-8 4 2-3 5 4 1 0 6 Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Morin 0 2 4 4 1 0 Irvin 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Ramos 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Plutko 4 1-3 4 1 1 2 3 Carrasco W,6-7 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 O.Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Goody 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Morin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Morin (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_25,309 (35,225).

