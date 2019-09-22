Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

September 22, 2019 9:50 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 9
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .275
Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Harper rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .256
Pirela ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Bruce dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Grullon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Miller lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Kingery 3b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .259
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 10 9 10 2 9
Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .290
Mercado cf 4 2 1 3 1 2 .281
Santana 1b 3 2 3 0 0 0 .288
Puig rf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .300
Freeman 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .269
Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .218
Allen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
R.Pérez c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .235
Flaherty 3b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .118
Chang ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Philadelphia 001 000 000_1 5 3
Cleveland 000 130 60x_10 9 0

a-struck out for Realmuto in the 8th. b-popped out for Harper in the 8th. c-grounded out for Flaherty in the 8th. d-popped out for Hoskins in the 9th. e-struck out for Bruce in the 9th. f-struck out for Segura in the 9th.

E_Segura (20), Velasquez (4), Harper (5). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Harper (34), Realmuto (36), Kingery 2 (33), Santana (30), Flaherty (1), Puig (13). HR_Mercado (14), off Velasquez; Reyes (9), off Ramos. RBIs_Realmuto (83), Freeman (23), Mercado 3 (51), Lindor (72), Puig 3 (23), Reyes 2 (33). S_R.Pérez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Haseley); Cleveland 1 (Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Cleveland 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Haseley, Hernández, Lindor. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Freeman, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez L,7-8 4 2-3 5 4 1 0 6 81 4.76
Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.79
Morin 0 2 4 4 1 0 10 6.04
Irvin 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 6.57
Ramos 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 5.52
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.75
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko 4 1-3 4 1 1 2 3 78 4.25
Carrasco W,6-7 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 30 5.10
O.Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.57
Goody 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.70

Morin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0, Irvin 3-3, Ramos 1-1, Carrasco 2-0. IBB_off Plutko (Harper). HBP_Morin (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_25,309 (35,225).

