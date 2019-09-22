Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Pirela ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bruce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Grullon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kingery 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|9
|10
|2
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.281
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.300
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|R.Pérez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Flaherty 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Chang ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|130
|60x_10
|9
|0
a-struck out for Realmuto in the 8th. b-popped out for Harper in the 8th. c-grounded out for Flaherty in the 8th. d-popped out for Hoskins in the 9th. e-struck out for Bruce in the 9th. f-struck out for Segura in the 9th.
E_Segura (20), Velasquez (4), Harper (5). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Harper (34), Realmuto (36), Kingery 2 (33), Santana (30), Flaherty (1), Puig (13). HR_Mercado (14), off Velasquez; Reyes (9), off Ramos. RBIs_Realmuto (83), Freeman (23), Mercado 3 (51), Lindor (72), Puig 3 (23), Reyes 2 (33). S_R.Pérez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Haseley); Cleveland 1 (Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Cleveland 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Haseley, Hernández, Lindor. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Freeman, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez L,7-8
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|6
|81
|4.76
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.79
|Morin
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|10
|6.04
|Irvin
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.57
|Ramos
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5.52
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.75
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|78
|4.25
|Carrasco W,6-7
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|5.10
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.57
|Goody
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.70
Morin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0, Irvin 3-3, Ramos 1-1, Carrasco 2-0. IBB_off Plutko (Harper). HBP_Morin (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:04. A_25,309 (35,225).
