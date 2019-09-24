Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

September 24, 2019 11:23 pm
 
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 11 12 11 Totals 33 0 6 0
Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 García cf 3 0 1 0
Flaherty 3b 0 0 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 0
Mercado cf 5 1 1 3 Anderson ss 3 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 1 0 0 Goins ss 1 0 0 0
Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
Puig rf 3 2 3 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
1-Zimmer pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0
Luplow lf 0 2 0 0 Collins dh 3 0 2 0
a-Bauers ph-lf-1b 2 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 7 c-Skole ph 1 0 0 0
Chang 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 Palka rf 3 0 0 0
b-Plawecki ph-dh 0 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 4 1 2 1
Haase c 1 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 5 0 2 0
Cleveland 413 030 000 11
Chicago 000 000 000 0

E_Sánchez (9). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Puig 2 (15), Reyes (9), García (27), Abreu (36). HR_Ramírez 2 (22), R.Pérez (24), Mercado (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger, W, 13-3 7 5 0 0 1 10
Otero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Fulmer, L, 1-2 1 2 4 4 2 1
Santiago 4 9 7 7 3 8
Cordero 2 1 0 0 0 0
Bañuelos 2 0 0 0 1 2

Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_13,940 (40,615).

