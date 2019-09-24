Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|11
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flaherty 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goins ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Puig rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Zimmer pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|a-Bauers ph-lf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|7
|
|c-Skole ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Plawecki ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeman 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|413
|030
|000
|—
|11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Sánchez (9). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Puig 2 (15), Reyes (9), García (27), Abreu (36). HR_Ramírez 2 (22), R.Pérez (24), Mercado (15).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger, W, 13-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Otero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulmer, L, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Santiago
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|3
|8
|Cordero
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bañuelos
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:02. A_13,940 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.