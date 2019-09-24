Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 11 12 11 Totals 33 0 6 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 García cf 3 0 1 0 Flaherty 3b 0 0 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 0 Mercado cf 5 1 1 3 Anderson ss 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 1 0 0 Goins ss 1 0 0 0 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 2 3 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1-Zimmer pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Luplow lf 0 2 0 0 Collins dh 3 0 2 0 a-Bauers ph-lf-1b 2 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 7 c-Skole ph 1 0 0 0 Chang 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 Palka rf 3 0 0 0 b-Plawecki ph-dh 0 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 4 1 2 1 Haase c 1 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 5 0 2 0

Cleveland 413 030 000 — 11 Chicago 000 000 000 — 0

E_Sánchez (9). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Puig 2 (15), Reyes (9), García (27), Abreu (36). HR_Ramírez 2 (22), R.Pérez (24), Mercado (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Clevinger, W, 13-3 7 5 0 0 1 10 Otero 1 1 0 0 0 2 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Fulmer, L, 1-2 1 2 4 4 2 1 Santiago 4 9 7 7 3 8 Cordero 2 1 0 0 0 0 Bañuelos 2 0 0 0 1 2

Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_13,940 (40,615).

