Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|8
|8
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.289
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Skole dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Castillo c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Sánchez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.260
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|11
|11
|10
|6
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Puig rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Luplow lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|a-Bauers ph-lf-1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.232
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Chang 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.185
|Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.297
|Chicago
|001
|110
|000_3
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|301
|201
|31x_11
|11
|2
a-homered for Luplow in the 4th.
E_Moncada (14), Freeman (6), Puig (3). LOB_Chicago 12, Cleveland 10. 2B_García (26), Moncada (24), Sánchez (17), Anderson (27), Reyes (5), Puig (8), Freeman (7). HR_Bauers (12), off Fulmer; Santana (32), off Fry. RBIs_Abreu (104), Sánchez (34), Moncada (65), Reyes 3 (20), Freeman (21), Bauers 2 (43), Santana 2 (84), Lindor (63), Mercado (36), Chang (1). SB_Lindor (20), Puig (3). CS_Lindor (4). SF_Moncada, Freeman, Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Jiménez, García, Anderson); Cleveland 7 (Chang, Puig, Lindor 2, Reyes, Freeman). RISP_Chicago 3 for 12; Cleveland 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Abreu 2, Mercado, Chang. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Jiménez.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Santana, Lindor; Santana, Lindor).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detwiler, L, 2-5
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|0
|81
|6.79
|Fulmer
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|39
|5.66
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|36
|5.32
|Bañuelos
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|42
|7.52
|Osich
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.95
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 3-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|1
|3
|4
|88
|1.94
|Clippard, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2.73
|Goody
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|2.08
|Cimber, H, 18
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.03
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|2.77
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-0, Osich 2-1, Cimber 3-0. WP_Fry, Osich.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_4:07. A_16,149 (35,225).
