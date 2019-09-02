Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 10 3 8 8 García rf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .277 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .329 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .282 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .289 Jiménez lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .247 Skole dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Castillo c 4 1 0 0 0 2 .199 Sánchez 2b 1 0 1 1 3 0 .260 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 11 11 11 10 6 Lindor ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .298 Mercado cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .266 Santana 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .292 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Puig rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .255 Luplow lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .269 a-Bauers ph-lf-1b 2 2 1 2 1 1 .236 Reyes dh 4 1 2 3 1 1 .232 R.Pérez c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .224 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Chang 3b 3 1 0 1 2 1 .185 Freeman 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .297

Chicago 001 110 000_3 10 1 Cleveland 301 201 31x_11 11 2

a-homered for Luplow in the 4th.

E_Moncada (14), Freeman (6), Puig (3). LOB_Chicago 12, Cleveland 10. 2B_García (26), Moncada (24), Sánchez (17), Anderson (27), Reyes (5), Puig (8), Freeman (7). HR_Bauers (12), off Fulmer; Santana (32), off Fry. RBIs_Abreu (104), Sánchez (34), Moncada (65), Reyes 3 (20), Freeman (21), Bauers 2 (43), Santana 2 (84), Lindor (63), Mercado (36), Chang (1). SB_Lindor (20), Puig (3). CS_Lindor (4). SF_Moncada, Freeman, Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Jiménez, García, Anderson); Cleveland 7 (Chang, Puig, Lindor 2, Reyes, Freeman). RISP_Chicago 3 for 12; Cleveland 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Abreu 2, Mercado, Chang. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Jiménez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Santana, Lindor; Santana, Lindor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detwiler, L, 2-5 2 2-3 4 4 4 6 0 81 6.79 Fulmer 2 2 2 2 0 2 39 5.66 Fry 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 36 5.32 Bañuelos 1 4 4 4 2 0 42 7.52 Osich 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.95

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, W, 3-3 5 7 3 1 3 4 88 1.94 Clippard, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 2.73 Goody 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 25 2.08 Cimber, H, 18 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.03 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 2 1 25 2.77 Wood 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.66

Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-0, Osich 2-1, Cimber 3-0. WP_Fry, Osich.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:07. A_16,149 (35,225).

