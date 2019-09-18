Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Candelario 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Dixon 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|W.Castro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Freeman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flaherty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000
|0_1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|1_2
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for R.Pérez in the 10th.
E_W.Castro (3). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Rogers (3), Stewart (24). 3B_H.Castro (4). RBIs_V.Reyes (21), Santana (90), Puig (18). CS_Lindor (5). SF_V.Reyes. S_W.Castro, Freeman, Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Stewart); Cleveland 4 (Freeman 2, Allen, Bauers). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Allen. GIDP_R.Pérez.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|92
|4.66
|McKay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.76
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|13.50
|Farmer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.96
|Cisnero, L, 0-4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|4.18
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|94
|1.82
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.43
|Goody
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.79
|Cimber, W, 6-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.20
IBB_off Cisnero (Lindor), off Cisnero (Santana). WP_Turnbull. PB_Rogers (8).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:45. A_15,828 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.