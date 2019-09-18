Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

September 18, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 7
V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .298
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Candelario 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Rogers c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .121
W.Castro ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 9
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .289
Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Santana dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .282
Puig rf 5 0 4 1 0 0 .295
Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Allen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
1-Zimmer pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Flaherty 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .091
Detroit 001 000 000 0_1 4 1
Cleveland 001 000 000 1_2 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for R.Pérez in the 10th.

E_W.Castro (3). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Rogers (3), Stewart (24). 3B_H.Castro (4). RBIs_V.Reyes (21), Santana (90), Puig (18). CS_Lindor (5). SF_V.Reyes. S_W.Castro, Freeman, Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Stewart); Cleveland 4 (Freeman 2, Allen, Bauers). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Allen. GIDP_R.Pérez.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 5 6 1 1 0 8 92 4.66
McKay 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.76
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 13.50
Farmer 2 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.96
Cisnero, L, 0-4 2-3 1 1 0 2 0 6 4.18
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale 7 2-3 4 1 1 1 4 94 1.82
O.Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.43
Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.79
Cimber, W, 6-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.20

IBB_off Cisnero (Lindor), off Cisnero (Santana). WP_Turnbull. PB_Rogers (8).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:45. A_15,828 (35,225).

