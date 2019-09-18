Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 1 7 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .298 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .281 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Candelario 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Rogers c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .121 W.Castro ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 9 2 3 9 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Santana dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .282 Puig rf 5 0 4 1 0 0 .295 Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Allen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 1-Zimmer pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Flaherty 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .091

Detroit 001 000 000 0_1 4 1 Cleveland 001 000 000 1_2 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for R.Pérez in the 10th.

E_W.Castro (3). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Rogers (3), Stewart (24). 3B_H.Castro (4). RBIs_V.Reyes (21), Santana (90), Puig (18). CS_Lindor (5). SF_V.Reyes. S_W.Castro, Freeman, Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Stewart); Cleveland 4 (Freeman 2, Allen, Bauers). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Allen. GIDP_R.Pérez.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 5 6 1 1 0 8 92 4.66 McKay 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.76 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 13.50 Farmer 2 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.96 Cisnero, L, 0-4 2-3 1 1 0 2 0 6 4.18

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale 7 2-3 4 1 1 1 4 94 1.82 O.Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.43 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.79 Cimber, W, 6-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.20

IBB_off Cisnero (Lindor), off Cisnero (Santana). WP_Turnbull. PB_Rogers (8).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:45. A_15,828 (35,225).

