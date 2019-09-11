Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Goodwin cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Allen pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cleveland
|130
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|010
|—
|3
DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Plawecki (10), Luplow (14), Chang (1), Thaiss (6), Smith (10). HR_Santana (34), Lindor (31), Ohtani (18), Calhoun (29). SB_Allen (7), Rengifo (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Carrasco W,5-7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Clippard H,8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Goody H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wittgren H,12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O.Pérez H,21
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber S,1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peters L,3-3
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Del Pozo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Clippard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:24. A_33,952 (45,050).
