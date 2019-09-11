Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 34 3 7 3 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 Goodwin cf 5 0 0 0 Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 Fletcher 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 1 Puig rf 4 0 2 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Ward lf 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 1 2 1 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 0 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 2 1 1 0 Chang 3b 4 0 1 0 Rengifo pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 2 0

Cleveland 130 000 000 — 4 Los Angeles 010 010 010 — 3

DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Plawecki (10), Luplow (14), Chang (1), Thaiss (6), Smith (10). HR_Santana (34), Lindor (31), Ohtani (18), Calhoun (29). SB_Allen (7), Rengifo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plutko 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 3 Carrasco W,5-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Clippard H,8 1 1 1 1 0 1 Goody H,10 1 0 0 0 1 3 Wittgren H,12 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 O.Pérez H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cimber S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Peters L,3-3 3 5 4 4 3 1 Ramirez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 0 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0

Clippard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

Advertisement

T_3:24. A_33,952 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.