Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

September 11, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 34 3 7 3
Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 Goodwin cf 5 0 0 0
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 Fletcher 2b-3b 4 0 2 1
Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 1
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0
Luplow lf 3 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1
Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Ward lf 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Walsh ph 1 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 1 2 1 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 0 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 2 1 1 0
Chang 3b 4 0 1 0 Rengifo pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Smith c 4 0 2 0
Cleveland 130 000 000 4
Los Angeles 010 010 010 3

DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Plawecki (10), Luplow (14), Chang (1), Thaiss (6), Smith (10). HR_Santana (34), Lindor (31), Ohtani (18), Calhoun (29). SB_Allen (7), Rengifo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 3
Carrasco W,5-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Clippard H,8 1 1 1 1 0 1
Goody H,10 1 0 0 0 1 3
Wittgren H,12 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
O.Pérez H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Peters L,3-3 3 5 4 4 3 1
Ramirez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0

Clippard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:24. A_33,952 (45,050).

