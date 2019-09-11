Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

September 11, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 3 4
Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .296
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Luplow lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .277
1-Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Plawecki c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .221
R.Pérez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Chang 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 6 10
Goodwin cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Fletcher 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .290
Ohtani dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .286
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .249
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231
Ward lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
a-Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Thaiss 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .190
2-Rengifo pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Smith c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237
Cleveland 130 000 000_4 10 0
Los Angeles 010 010 010_3 7 0

a-pinch hit for Ward in the 8th.

1-ran for Luplow in the 7th. 2-ran for Thaiss in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Plawecki (10), Luplow (14), Chang (1), Thaiss (6), Smith (10). HR_Santana (34), off Peters; Lindor (31), off Peters; Ohtani (18), off Plutko; Calhoun (29), off Clippard. RBIs_Santana (87), Plawecki (17), Lindor 2 (70), Fletcher (45), Ohtani (62), Calhoun (68). SB_Allen (7), Rengifo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Reyes 2, Kipnis, Santana, Mercado); Los Angeles 5 (Ward, Ohtani, Goodwin, Smith). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

GIDP_Chang.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Pujols).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 3 76 4.42
Carrasco, W, 5-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 30 5.35
Clippard, H, 8 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 2.65
Goody, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 2.63
Wittgren, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.68
O.Pérez, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.84
Cimber, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.27
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters, L, 3-3 3 5 4 4 3 1 65 4.83
Ramirez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 24 4.18
Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.70
Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.24
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.99
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 1-0, Cimber 1-0, Ramirez 1-0, Del Pozo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:24. A_33,952 (45,050).

