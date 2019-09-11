Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 3 4 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .296 Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .283 Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Luplow lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .277 1-Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Plawecki c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .221 R.Pérez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Chang 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 6 10 Goodwin cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Fletcher 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .290 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .249 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231 Ward lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 a-Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Thaiss 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .190 2-Rengifo pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Smith c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237

Cleveland 130 000 000_4 10 0 Los Angeles 010 010 010_3 7 0

a-pinch hit for Ward in the 8th.

1-ran for Luplow in the 7th. 2-ran for Thaiss in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Plawecki (10), Luplow (14), Chang (1), Thaiss (6), Smith (10). HR_Santana (34), off Peters; Lindor (31), off Peters; Ohtani (18), off Plutko; Calhoun (29), off Clippard. RBIs_Santana (87), Plawecki (17), Lindor 2 (70), Fletcher (45), Ohtani (62), Calhoun (68). SB_Allen (7), Rengifo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Reyes 2, Kipnis, Santana, Mercado); Los Angeles 5 (Ward, Ohtani, Goodwin, Smith). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

GIDP_Chang.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Pujols).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 3 76 4.42 Carrasco, W, 5-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 30 5.35 Clippard, H, 8 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 2.65 Goody, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 2.63 Wittgren, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.68 O.Pérez, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.84 Cimber, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.27

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters, L, 3-3 3 5 4 4 3 1 65 4.83 Ramirez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 24 4.18 Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.70 Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.24 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.99 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 1-0, Cimber 1-0, Ramirez 1-0, Del Pozo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:24. A_33,952 (45,050).

