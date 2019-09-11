Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|3
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|1-Allen pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|R.Pérez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|6
|10
|
|Goodwin cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Fletcher 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|a-Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Thaiss 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.190
|2-Rengifo pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Cleveland
|130
|000
|000_4
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|010_3
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Ward in the 8th.
1-ran for Luplow in the 7th. 2-ran for Thaiss in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Plawecki (10), Luplow (14), Chang (1), Thaiss (6), Smith (10). HR_Santana (34), off Peters; Lindor (31), off Peters; Ohtani (18), off Plutko; Calhoun (29), off Clippard. RBIs_Santana (87), Plawecki (17), Lindor 2 (70), Fletcher (45), Ohtani (62), Calhoun (68). SB_Allen (7), Rengifo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Reyes 2, Kipnis, Santana, Mercado); Los Angeles 5 (Ward, Ohtani, Goodwin, Smith). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
GIDP_Chang.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Pujols).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|76
|4.42
|Carrasco, W, 5-7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|5.35
|Clippard, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.65
|Goody, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|2.63
|Wittgren, H, 12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.68
|O.Pérez, H, 21
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.84
|Cimber, S, 1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters, L, 3-3
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|65
|4.83
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.18
|Del Pozo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.70
|Middleton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.24
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.99
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.44
Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 1-0, Cimber 1-0, Ramirez 1-0, Del Pozo 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:24. A_33,952 (45,050).
