Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

September 8, 2019 5:33 pm
 
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 32 2 5 2
Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0
Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 Miller cf 2 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 1 1 0 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 3 0 Garver dh 4 1 1 1
Reyes dh 4 0 2 2 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0
Allen lf 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Astudillo c 4 0 1 0
Chang 3b 3 1 0 0 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0
Adrianza 1b 4 0 1 0
Wade Jr cf-rf 1 0 1 1
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 021 010 100 5
Minnesota 000 100 100 2

DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Kipnis (22), Lindor (36), Mercado (21), Astudillo (8), Adrianza (8). HR_Santana (33), Lindor (29), Garver (29). SB_Lindor (21). SF_Mercado (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger, W, 11-2 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 7
Wittgren, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
O.Pérez, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Dobnak, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 1
Smeltzer 4 5 2 2 1 5
Stashak 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romero 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2

Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Hand (Wade Jr). WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:07. A_31,380 (38,649).

