Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Miller cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adrianza 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade Jr cf-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|021
|010
|100
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Kipnis (22), Lindor (36), Mercado (21), Astudillo (8), Adrianza (8). HR_Santana (33), Lindor (29), Garver (29). SB_Lindor (21). SF_Mercado (4).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger, W, 11-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Wittgren, H, 11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O.Pérez, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand, S, 34-39
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak, L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Smeltzer
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Stashak
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romero
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Hand (Wade Jr). WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:07. A_31,380 (38,649).
