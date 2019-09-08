Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 32 2 5 2 Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 Miller cf 2 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 0 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 3 0 Garver dh 4 1 1 1 Reyes dh 4 0 2 2 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Astudillo c 4 0 1 0 Chang 3b 3 1 0 0 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 Adrianza 1b 4 0 1 0 Wade Jr cf-rf 1 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0

Cleveland 021 010 100 — 5 Minnesota 000 100 100 — 2

DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Kipnis (22), Lindor (36), Mercado (21), Astudillo (8), Adrianza (8). HR_Santana (33), Lindor (29), Garver (29). SB_Lindor (21). SF_Mercado (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Clevinger, W, 11-2 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 7 Wittgren, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 O.Pérez, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hand, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 1 1

Minnesota Dobnak, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 1 Smeltzer 4 5 2 2 1 5 Stashak 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romero 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2

Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Hand (Wade Jr). WP_Romero.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:07. A_31,380 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.