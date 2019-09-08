Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|4
|10
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Chang 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Miller cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Adrianza 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Wade Jr cf-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.111
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Cleveland
|021
|010
|100_5
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|100_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Kipnis (22), Lindor (36), Mercado (21), Astudillo (8), Adrianza (8). HR_Santana (33), off Smeltzer; Lindor (29), off Smeltzer; Garver (29), off Clevinger. RBIs_Reyes 2 (24), Santana (86), Lindor (67), Mercado (40), Garver (62), Wade Jr (1). SB_Lindor (21). SF_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Chang, Reyes, Puig 2, Plawecki); Minnesota 4 (Arraez, Garver, LaMarre). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.
GIDP_Puig.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Adrianza).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 11-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|113
|2.72
|Wittgren, H, 11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.70
|O.Pérez, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.87
|Hand, S, 34-39
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.36
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak, L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|33
|1.64
|Smeltzer
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|62
|4.05
|Stashak
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.93
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.55
|Romero
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|6.52
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 2-1, Harper 1-0. IBB_off Romero (Santana). HBP_Hand (Wade Jr). WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:07. A_31,380 (38,649).
