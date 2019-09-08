Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

September 8, 2019 5:33 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 5 4 10
Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .298
Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .270
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .286
Puig rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .266
Kipnis 2b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .247
Reyes dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .238
Allen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Chang 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .211
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 4 10
Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Miller cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garver dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .274
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Astudillo c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .340
Adrianza 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282
Wade Jr cf-rf 1 0 1 1 2 0 .111
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .256
Cleveland 021 010 100_5 11 0
Minnesota 000 100 100_2 5 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Kipnis (22), Lindor (36), Mercado (21), Astudillo (8), Adrianza (8). HR_Santana (33), off Smeltzer; Lindor (29), off Smeltzer; Garver (29), off Clevinger. RBIs_Reyes 2 (24), Santana (86), Lindor (67), Mercado (40), Garver (62), Wade Jr (1). SB_Lindor (21). SF_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Chang, Reyes, Puig 2, Plawecki); Minnesota 4 (Arraez, Garver, LaMarre). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.

GIDP_Puig.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Adrianza).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 11-2 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 7 113 2.72
Wittgren, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 17 2.70
O.Pérez, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.87
Hand, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.36
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dobnak, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 1 33 1.64
Smeltzer 4 5 2 2 1 5 62 4.05
Stashak 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.93
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.55
Romero 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 29 6.52

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 2-1, Harper 1-0. IBB_off Romero (Santana). HBP_Hand (Wade Jr). WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:07. A_31,380 (38,649).

