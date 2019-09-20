Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

September 20, 2019 10:21 pm
 
Philadelphia Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 2 1 1 1
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 4 2 2 2
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 2 1
Bruce dh 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 1 1
Miller lf 4 1 1 0 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0
Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0
Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 1 2 Chang 3b 3 1 1 0
Knapp c 3 0 1 0 Velazquez 2b 2 1 0 0
Philadelphia 000 020 000 2
Cleveland 220 000 10x 5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Miller (3), Franco (17), Knapp (5), Mercado (25), Chang (2). SB_Velazquez (1), Mercado (15).

Philadelphia
Smyly L,3-2 2 5 4 4 3 0
Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 3
Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Morin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Bieber W,15-7 7 1-3 7 2 2 0 7
O.Pérez H,22 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Carrasco S,1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:01. A_26,329 (35,225).

