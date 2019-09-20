Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bruce dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Philadelphia 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Miller (3), Franco (17), Knapp (5), Mercado (25), Chang (2). SB_Velazquez (1), Mercado (15).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly L,3-2
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Vincent
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Morin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,15-7
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|O.Pérez H,22
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carrasco S,1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_3:01. A_26,329 (35,225).
