Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Bruce dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.293
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Chang 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Velazquez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000_2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|10x_5
|7
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Miller (3), Franco (17), Knapp (5), Mercado (25), Chang (2). RBIs_Franco 2 (54), Mercado 2 (46), Puig (20), Lindor (71), Santana (92). SB_Velazquez (1), Mercado (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Bruce); Cleveland 2 (R.Pérez, Santana 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Harper, Velazquez. GIDP_Hoskins, Luplow.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Hoskins); Cleveland 1 (Velazquez, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly L,3-2
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|52
|4.63
|Vincent
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.90
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.71
|Hughes
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.58
|Morin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.62
|Suárez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.27
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber W,15-7
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|101
|3.23
|O.Pérez H,22
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.40
|Carrasco S,1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.28
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0, Morin 2-0, O.Pérez 1-0, Carrasco 1-0. IBB_off Hughes (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_3:01. A_26,329 (35,225).
