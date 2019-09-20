Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Bruce dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Miller lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Franco 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .234 Knapp c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .293 Mercado cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .281 Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .284 Puig rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .301 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Chang 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Velazquez 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000

Philadelphia 000 020 000_2 7 0 Cleveland 220 000 10x_5 7 0

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Miller (3), Franco (17), Knapp (5), Mercado (25), Chang (2). RBIs_Franco 2 (54), Mercado 2 (46), Puig (20), Lindor (71), Santana (92). SB_Velazquez (1), Mercado (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Bruce); Cleveland 2 (R.Pérez, Santana 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Harper, Velazquez. GIDP_Hoskins, Luplow.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Hoskins); Cleveland 1 (Velazquez, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly L,3-2 2 5 4 4 3 0 52 4.63 Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 0.90 Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.71 Hughes 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 4.58 Morin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.62 Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.27

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber W,15-7 7 1-3 7 2 2 0 7 101 3.23 O.Pérez H,22 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.40 Carrasco S,1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 5.28

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0, Morin 2-0, O.Pérez 1-0, Carrasco 1-0. IBB_off Hughes (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:01. A_26,329 (35,225).

