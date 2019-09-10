Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|5
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Allen ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|R.Pérez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Chang 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.220
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|11
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|b-Walsh ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Cleveland
|120
|003
|000_6
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|010_2
|7
|1
a-singled for Luplow in the 6th. b-homered for Bemboom in the 8th.
E_Pujols (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 6. HR_Kipnis (17), off Sandoval; Chang (1), off Anderson; Pujols (22), off Bieber; Walsh (1), off Carrasco. RBIs_Puig (16), Kipnis 2 (65), Chang 3 (6), Pujols (85), Walsh (3). CS_Kipnis (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Lindor, Reyes); Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Simmons. GIDP_Luplow.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 14-7
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|111
|3.17
|Carrasco
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|5.48
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.54
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 0-3
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|61
|5.28
|Bard
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|5.17
|Mejía
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.66
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|5.40
|Jewell
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|6.86
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0, Mejía 1-0, Anderson 1-1. WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:11. A_35,753 (45,050).
