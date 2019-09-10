Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

September 10, 2019 1:28 am
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 5 9
Lindor ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Puig rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .267
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269
a-Allen ph-lf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .234
Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 1 3 .232
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .249
R.Pérez c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .231
Chang 3b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .220
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 11
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .287
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .230
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Bemboom c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .138
b-Walsh ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .233
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Cleveland 120 003 000_6 9 0
Los Angeles 010 000 010_2 7 1

a-singled for Luplow in the 6th. b-homered for Bemboom in the 8th.

E_Pujols (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 6. HR_Kipnis (17), off Sandoval; Chang (1), off Anderson; Pujols (22), off Bieber; Walsh (1), off Carrasco. RBIs_Puig (16), Kipnis 2 (65), Chang 3 (6), Pujols (85), Walsh (3). CS_Kipnis (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Lindor, Reyes); Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Upton, Rengifo). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Simmons. GIDP_Luplow.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 14-7 7 5 1 1 0 8 111 3.17
Carrasco 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 5.48
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.54
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, L, 0-3 3 1-3 5 3 3 2 4 61 5.28
Bard 2 2 1 1 1 1 34 5.17
Mejía 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.66
Anderson 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 5.40
Jewell 3 1 0 0 1 4 40 6.86

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0, Mejía 1-0, Anderson 1-1. WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_35,753 (45,050).

