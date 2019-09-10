Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

September 10, 2019 1:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 34 2 7 2
Lindor ss 4 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 3 0 1 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1
Allen ph-lf 2 1 2 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 3 1 2 0 Bemboom c 2 0 1 0
Chang 3b 3 1 1 3 Walsh ph 1 1 1 1
Smith c 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 120 003 000 6
Los Angeles 010 000 010 2

E_Pujols (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 6. HR_Kipnis (17), Chang (1), Pujols (22), Walsh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,14-7 7 5 1 1 0 8
Carrasco 1 2 1 1 0 2
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,0-3 3 1-3 5 3 3 2 4
Bard 2 2 1 1 1 1
Mejía 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Jewell 3 1 0 0 1 4

Bard pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Carrasco.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_35,753 (45,050).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria