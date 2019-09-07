Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|10
|6
|6
|13
|
|Lindor ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.228
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.230
|c-Luplow ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|d-Allen ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|R.Pérez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|e-Freeman ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|2
|9
|2
|2
|14
|
|Kepler cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|b-Schoop ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Sanó 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.238
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.341
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Garver ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Cave rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|1-Wade Jr pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|010
|04_6
|10
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|000
|00_2
|9
|0
a-struck out for Castro in the 7th. b-struck out for Cruz in the 10th. c- for Bauers in the 11th. d-intentionally walked for Luplow in the 11th. e-hit by pitch for Chang in the 11th.
1-ran for Cave in the 5th.
E_Santana (9). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cron (24). 3B_Mercado (3). HR_Lindor (28), off Pineda. RBIs_Lindor 2 (66), Puig (14), R.Pérez (55), Mercado 2 (39), Cron (76), Polanco (70). SF_Puig.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Puig); Minnesota 3 (Castro, Rosario). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kipnis, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|90
|4.44
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.70
|Carrasco
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.43
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.98
|Clippard, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.62
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.52
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|107
|4.01
|May, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.09
|Romo, BS, 3-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.38
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.33
|Stashak
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.50
|Thorpe, L, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.30
|Graterol
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|10
|13.50
|Hildenberger
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|8.16
Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 11th
Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0, Thorpe 1-0, Graterol 1-1, Hildenberger 3-2. IBB_off Graterol (Allen). HBP_Graterol (Freeman). WP_Pineda(2), Thorpe.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:16. A_35,418 (38,649).
