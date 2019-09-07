Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 10 6 6 13 Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 0 1 .297 Mercado cf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .273 Santana 1b 5 0 2 0 1 0 .287 Puig rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .258 Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Reyes dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .228 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .230 c-Luplow ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 d-Allen ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .229 R.Pérez c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .227 Chang 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 e-Freeman ph-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 2 9 2 2 14 Kepler cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .254 Polanco ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .302 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305 b-Schoop ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Rosario lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Sanó 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .238 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .341 Cron 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .258 Castro c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236 a-Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Cave rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253 1-Wade Jr pr-rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000

Cleveland 001 000 010 04_6 10 1 Minnesota 000 110 000 00_2 9 0

a-struck out for Castro in the 7th. b-struck out for Cruz in the 10th. c- for Bauers in the 11th. d-intentionally walked for Luplow in the 11th. e-hit by pitch for Chang in the 11th.

1-ran for Cave in the 5th.

E_Santana (9). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cron (24). 3B_Mercado (3). HR_Lindor (28), off Pineda. RBIs_Lindor 2 (66), Puig (14), R.Pérez (55), Mercado 2 (39), Cron (76), Polanco (70). SF_Puig.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Puig); Minnesota 3 (Castro, Rosario). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kipnis, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko 6 7 2 2 1 5 90 4.44 O.Pérez 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.70 Carrasco 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.43 Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.98 Clippard, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.62 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.52

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda 6 4 1 1 2 10 107 4.01 May, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.09 Romo, BS, 3-5 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.38 Littell 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.33 Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.50 Thorpe, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 5.30 Graterol 0 2 3 3 1 0 10 13.50 Hildenberger 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 8.16

Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 11th

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0, Thorpe 1-0, Graterol 1-1, Hildenberger 3-2. IBB_off Graterol (Allen). HBP_Graterol (Freeman). WP_Pineda(2), Thorpe.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:16. A_35,418 (38,649).

