Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

September 7, 2019 12:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 6 10 6 6 13
Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 0 1 .297
Mercado cf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .273
Santana 1b 5 0 2 0 1 0 .287
Puig rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .258
Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Reyes dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .228
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .230
c-Luplow ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
d-Allen ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .229
R.Pérez c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .227
Chang 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
e-Freeman ph-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 2 9 2 2 14
Kepler cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .254
Polanco ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .302
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305
b-Schoop ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Rosario lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Sanó 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .238
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .341
Cron 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .258
Castro c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236
a-Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Cave rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253
1-Wade Jr pr-rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Cleveland 001 000 010 04_6 10 1
Minnesota 000 110 000 00_2 9 0

a-struck out for Castro in the 7th. b-struck out for Cruz in the 10th. c- for Bauers in the 11th. d-intentionally walked for Luplow in the 11th. e-hit by pitch for Chang in the 11th.

1-ran for Cave in the 5th.

E_Santana (9). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cron (24). 3B_Mercado (3). HR_Lindor (28), off Pineda. RBIs_Lindor 2 (66), Puig (14), R.Pérez (55), Mercado 2 (39), Cron (76), Polanco (70). SF_Puig.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Puig); Minnesota 3 (Castro, Rosario). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kipnis, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko 6 7 2 2 1 5 90 4.44
O.Pérez 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.70
Carrasco 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.43
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.98
Clippard, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.62
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.52
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 6 4 1 1 2 10 107 4.01
May, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.09
Romo, BS, 3-5 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.38
Littell 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.33
Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.50
Thorpe, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 5.30
Graterol 0 2 3 3 1 0 10 13.50
Hildenberger 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 8.16

Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 11th

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0, Thorpe 1-0, Graterol 1-1, Hildenberger 3-2. IBB_off Graterol (Allen). HBP_Graterol (Freeman). WP_Pineda(2), Thorpe.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:16. A_35,418 (38,649).

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'