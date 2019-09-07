Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 6 10 6 Totals 41 2 9 2 Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 Kepler cf 5 0 2 0 Mercado cf 5 1 3 2 Polanco ss 5 0 2 1 Santana 1b 5 0 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 5 1 1 1 Schoop ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 Rosario lf 5 1 1 0 Reyes dh 5 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 5 0 0 0 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 5 0 1 1 Allen ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Castro c 2 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 5 1 1 1 Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0 Chang 3b 3 0 1 0 Cave rf 2 0 1 0 Freeman ph-3b 0 1 0 0 Wade Jr pr-rf 1 1 0 0

Cleveland 001 000 010 04 — 6 Minnesota 000 110 000 00 — 2

E_Santana (9). DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cron (24). 3B_Mercado (3). HR_Lindor (28). SF_Puig (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plutko 6 7 2 2 1 5 O.Pérez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Carrasco 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Clippard W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Pineda 6 4 1 1 2 10 May H,14 1 0 0 0 1 1 Romo BS,3-5 1 1 1 1 0 0 Littell 1 0 0 0 1 1 Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Thorpe L,2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Graterol 0 2 3 3 1 0 Hildenberger 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Thorpe pitched to 3 batters in the 11th, Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Graterol (Freeman). WP_Pineda(2), Thorpe.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:16. A_35,418 (38,649).

