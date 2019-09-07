Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|41
|2
|9
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kepler cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schoop ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Allen ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garver ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|010
|04
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|000
|00
|—
|2
E_Santana (9). DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cron (24). 3B_Mercado (3). HR_Lindor (28). SF_Puig (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Carrasco
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clippard W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|May H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romo BS,3-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stashak
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorpe L,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Graterol
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hildenberger
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Thorpe pitched to 3 batters in the 11th, Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Graterol (Freeman). WP_Pineda(2), Thorpe.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:16. A_35,418 (38,649).
