Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

September 7, 2019 12:39 am
 
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 6 10 6 Totals 41 2 9 2
Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 Kepler cf 5 0 2 0
Mercado cf 5 1 3 2 Polanco ss 5 0 2 1
Santana 1b 5 0 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Puig rf 5 1 1 1 Schoop ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 Rosario lf 5 1 1 0
Reyes dh 5 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 5 0 0 0
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0
Luplow ph 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 5 0 1 1
Allen ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Castro c 2 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 5 1 1 1 Garver ph-c 2 0 0 0
Chang 3b 3 0 1 0 Cave rf 2 0 1 0
Freeman ph-3b 0 1 0 0 Wade Jr pr-rf 1 1 0 0
Cleveland 001 000 010 04 6
Minnesota 000 110 000 00 2

E_Santana (9). DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Cron (24). 3B_Mercado (3). HR_Lindor (28). SF_Puig (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko 6 7 2 2 1 5
O.Pérez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Carrasco 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Clippard W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Pineda 6 4 1 1 2 10
May H,14 1 0 0 0 1 1
Romo BS,3-5 1 1 1 1 0 0
Littell 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Thorpe L,2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Graterol 0 2 3 3 1 0
Hildenberger 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Thorpe pitched to 3 batters in the 11th, Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Graterol (Freeman). WP_Pineda(2), Thorpe.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:16. A_35,418 (38,649).

