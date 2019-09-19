Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

September 19, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 2 3 0
H.Castro cf 4 0 1 0 Flaherty 3b 0 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 Mercado cf 3 1 1 1
Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 2 2 1
Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 0 0 0 0
Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0
Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 Allen ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 2
Rodríguez 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 2 2
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 Chang 3b-ss 4 0 0 0
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0
Cleveland 100 330 00x 7

E_Karinchak (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B_Lindor 2 (39), Puig (12). 3B_V.Reyes (5). HR_F.Reyes (8). SB_Puig (4), Mercado (14). SF_Santana (2). S_Mercado (7).

Detroit
Norris L,3-13 3 3 1 1 0 1
VerHagen 1 1-3 7 6 6 0 2
Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hall 2 1 0 0 1 0
Alcántara 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Clevinger W,12-3 6 7 0 0 1 6
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_VerHagen, Alcántara.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

Advertisement

T_3:17. A_19,432 (35,225).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year