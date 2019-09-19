Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Reyes rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flaherty 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hicks ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Rodríguez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|330
|00x
|—
|7
E_Karinchak (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B_Lindor 2 (39), Puig (12). 3B_V.Reyes (5). HR_F.Reyes (8). SB_Puig (4), Mercado (14). SF_Santana (2). S_Mercado (7).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris L,3-13
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hall
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alcántara
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger W,12-3
|6
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_VerHagen, Alcántara.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.
T_3:17. A_19,432 (35,225).
