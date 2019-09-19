Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 2 3 0 H.Castro cf 4 0 1 0 Flaherty 3b 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 Mercado cf 3 1 1 1 Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 2 2 1 Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 0 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 Allen ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 Rodríguez 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 2 2 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 Chang 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0

Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 Cleveland 100 330 00x — 7

E_Karinchak (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B_Lindor 2 (39), Puig (12). 3B_V.Reyes (5). HR_F.Reyes (8). SB_Puig (4), Mercado (14). SF_Santana (2). S_Mercado (7).

Detroit Norris L,3-13 3 3 1 1 0 1 VerHagen 1 1-3 7 6 6 0 2 Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hall 2 1 0 0 1 0 Alcántara 1 0 0 0 1 0

Cleveland Clevinger W,12-3 6 7 0 0 1 6 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 1 Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_VerHagen, Alcántara.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

T_3:17. A_19,432 (35,225).

