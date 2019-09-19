Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. V.Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .300 H.Castro cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284 b-Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .197 Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Rodríguez 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .292 Flaherty 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Mercado cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .279 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .282 Puig rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300 Zimmer rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .280 a-Allen ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .233 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .221 R.Pérez c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .240 Chang 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276

Detroit 000 000 000_0 9 0 Cleveland 100 330 00x_7 12 1

a-struck out for Luplow in the 5th. b-flied out for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Karinchak (1). LOB_Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B_Lindor 2 (39), Puig (12). 3B_V.Reyes (5). HR_F.Reyes (8), off VerHagen. RBIs_Santana (91), Puig (19), F.Reyes 2 (30), Mercado (44), R.Pérez 2 (62). SB_Puig (4), Mercado (14). SF_Santana. S_Mercado.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Mercer, Cabrera, Lugo, H.Castro, V.Reyes); Cleveland 2 (Chang, Mercado). RISP_Detroit 0 for 8; Cleveland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Mercer, Luplow. GIDP_Mercado.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Mercer, Candelario).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 3-13 3 3 1 1 0 1 42 4.58 VerHagen 1 1-3 7 6 6 0 2 39 5.87 Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 8.42 Hall 2 1 0 0 1 0 43 8.06 Alcántara 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 5.18

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 12-3 6 7 0 0 1 6 103 2.54 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.77 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2. WP_VerHagen, Alcántara.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

T_3:17. A_19,432 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.