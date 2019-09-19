Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

September 19, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
V.Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .300
H.Castro cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284
b-Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .197
Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Rodríguez 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .292
Flaherty 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Mercado cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .279
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Puig rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300
Zimmer rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .280
a-Allen ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .233
F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .221
R.Pérez c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .240
Chang 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Detroit 000 000 000_0 9 0
Cleveland 100 330 00x_7 12 1

a-struck out for Luplow in the 5th. b-flied out for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Karinchak (1). LOB_Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B_Lindor 2 (39), Puig (12). 3B_V.Reyes (5). HR_F.Reyes (8), off VerHagen. RBIs_Santana (91), Puig (19), F.Reyes 2 (30), Mercado (44), R.Pérez 2 (62). SB_Puig (4), Mercado (14). SF_Santana. S_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Mercer, Cabrera, Lugo, H.Castro, V.Reyes); Cleveland 2 (Chang, Mercado). RISP_Detroit 0 for 8; Cleveland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Mercer, Luplow. GIDP_Mercado.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Mercer, Candelario).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 3-13 3 3 1 1 0 1 42 4.58
VerHagen 1 1-3 7 6 6 0 2 39 5.87
Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 8.42
Hall 2 1 0 0 1 0 43 8.06
Alcántara 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 5.18
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 12-3 6 7 0 0 1 6 103 2.54
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.77
Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2. WP_VerHagen, Alcántara.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

T_3:17. A_19,432 (35,225).

