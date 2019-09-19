Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|V.Reyes rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|b-Hicks ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Mercer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Beckham 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Rodríguez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Flaherty 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Zimmer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Allen ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.221
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Chang 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Freeman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|330
|00x_7
|12
|1
a-struck out for Luplow in the 5th. b-flied out for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Karinchak (1). LOB_Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B_Lindor 2 (39), Puig (12). 3B_V.Reyes (5). HR_F.Reyes (8), off VerHagen. RBIs_Santana (91), Puig (19), F.Reyes 2 (30), Mercado (44), R.Pérez 2 (62). SB_Puig (4), Mercado (14). SF_Santana. S_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Mercer, Cabrera, Lugo, H.Castro, V.Reyes); Cleveland 2 (Chang, Mercado). RISP_Detroit 0 for 8; Cleveland 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_H.Castro, Mercer, Luplow. GIDP_Mercado.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Mercer, Candelario).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 3-13
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|42
|4.58
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|39
|5.87
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|8.42
|Hall
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|8.06
|Alcántara
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.18
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 12-3
|6
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|2.54
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.77
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Karinchak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2. WP_VerHagen, Alcántara.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.
T_3:17. A_19,432 (35,225).
