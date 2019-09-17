Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|
|Beckham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|W.Castro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|113
|100
|01x
|—
|7
E_Lugo (4). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Greiner (5), Puig (11), R.Pérez (9), Mercado (24), Allen (9), Santana (29), Luplow (15). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Lugo (6), Mercado (12). SB_Beckham (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reininger L,0-3
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Schreiber
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Soto
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko W,7-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Carrasco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Reininger pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Carrasco (Stewart).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:56. A_19,108 (35,225).
