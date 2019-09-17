Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

September 17, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 37 7 12 7
V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0
H.Castro cf 4 0 0 0 Mercado cf 5 2 2 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 3 1 0
Beckham pr 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 5 0 3 1
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Bauers dh 1 0 0 0
Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 Luplow ph-dh 3 1 2 2
Rodríguez 1b 3 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 1 1
Lugo 3b 3 1 1 1 Freeman 3b 3 1 1 0
Greiner c 3 1 2 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 2 2
W.Castro ss 2 0 0 0 Velazquez 2b 4 0 0 0
Detroit 001 010 000 2
Cleveland 113 100 01x 7

E_Lugo (4). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Greiner (5), Puig (11), R.Pérez (9), Mercado (24), Allen (9), Santana (29), Luplow (15). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Lugo (6), Mercado (12). SB_Beckham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Reininger L,0-3 2 5 4 4 1 2
Ramirez 1 2-3 3 2 1 2 2
Schreiber 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Soto 2 4 1 1 1 4
Cleveland
Plutko W,7-4 6 4 2 2 1 6
Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1
Carrasco 1 0 0 0 1 0

Reininger pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Carrasco (Stewart).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56. A_19,108 (35,225).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year