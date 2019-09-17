Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 37 7 12 7 V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 H.Castro cf 4 0 0 0 Mercado cf 5 2 2 1 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 3 1 0 Beckham pr 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 5 0 3 1 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Bauers dh 1 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 Luplow ph-dh 3 1 2 2 Rodríguez 1b 3 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 1 1 Lugo 3b 3 1 1 1 Freeman 3b 3 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 1 2 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 2 2 W.Castro ss 2 0 0 0 Velazquez 2b 4 0 0 0

Detroit 001 010 000 — 2 Cleveland 113 100 01x — 7

E_Lugo (4). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Greiner (5), Puig (11), R.Pérez (9), Mercado (24), Allen (9), Santana (29), Luplow (15). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Lugo (6), Mercado (12). SB_Beckham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Reininger L,0-3 2 5 4 4 1 2 Ramirez 1 2-3 3 2 1 2 2 Schreiber 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 Soto 2 4 1 1 1 4

Cleveland Plutko W,7-4 6 4 2 2 1 6 Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 1 Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1 Carrasco 1 0 0 0 1 0

Reininger pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Carrasco (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56. A_19,108 (35,225).

