Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|4
|8
|
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|1-Beckham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Mercer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Lugo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Greiner c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|W.Castro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|5
|12
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Santana 1b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Bauers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Luplow ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Velazquez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000_2
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|113
|100
|01x_7
|12
|0
a-tripled for Bauers in the 3rd.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Lugo (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Greiner (5), Puig (11), R.Pérez (9), Mercado (24), Allen (9), Santana (29), Luplow (15). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Lugo (6), off Plutko; Mercado (12), off Reininger. RBIs_V.Reyes (20), Lugo (25), Mercado (43), R.Pérez 2 (60), Luplow 2 (36), Allen (27), Puig (17). SB_Beckham (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez); Cleveland 8 (Bauers, Lindor, Velazquez 2, Freeman, Allen). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_W.Castro, Mercer. GIDP_Lugo, W.Castro, Mercer.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Santana; Velazquez, Lindor, Santana; Freeman, Velazquez, Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reininger, L, 0-3
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|46
|9.00
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|49
|4.26
|Schreiber
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|7.00
|Soto
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|48
|5.86
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, W, 7-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|87
|4.34
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.28
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.82
|Carrasco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.38
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-2, Schreiber 3-1. HBP_Carrasco (Stewart). PB_Greiner (2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:56. A_19,108 (35,225).
