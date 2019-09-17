Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

September 17, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 4 2 4 8
V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .302
H.Castro cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .283
1-Beckham pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Rodríguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Lugo 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Greiner c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .209
W.Castro ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 12 7 5 12
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Mercado cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .282
Santana 1b 4 3 1 0 1 1 .280
Puig rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .278
Bauers dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
a-Luplow ph-dh 3 1 2 2 1 1 .282
Allen lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .235
Freeman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274
R.Pérez c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .240
Velazquez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Detroit 001 010 000_2 4 1
Cleveland 113 100 01x_7 12 0

a-tripled for Bauers in the 3rd.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Lugo (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Greiner (5), Puig (11), R.Pérez (9), Mercado (24), Allen (9), Santana (29), Luplow (15). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Lugo (6), off Plutko; Mercado (12), off Reininger. RBIs_V.Reyes (20), Lugo (25), Mercado (43), R.Pérez 2 (60), Luplow 2 (36), Allen (27), Puig (17). SB_Beckham (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez); Cleveland 8 (Bauers, Lindor, Velazquez 2, Freeman, Allen). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, Mercer. GIDP_Lugo, W.Castro, Mercer.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Santana; Velazquez, Lindor, Santana; Freeman, Velazquez, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reininger, L, 0-3 2 5 4 4 1 2 46 9.00
Ramirez 1 2-3 3 2 1 2 2 49 4.26
Schreiber 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 36 7.00
Soto 2 4 1 1 1 4 48 5.86
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko, W, 7-4 6 4 2 2 1 6 87 4.34
Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.28
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.82
Carrasco 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 5.38

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-2, Schreiber 3-1. HBP_Carrasco (Stewart). PB_Greiner (2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56. A_19,108 (35,225).

