Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|2
|9
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.344
|Sanó 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Cave rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Astudillo c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Wade Jr cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.120
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Torreyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Polanco ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|3
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Freeman ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|R.Pérez c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.236
|Flaherty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|001
|003
|100_5
|13
|4
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|10x_7
|10
|0
a-singled for Torreyes in the 6th. b-singled for Kipnis in the 7th.
E_Rosario (5), Torreyes (1), Schoop 2 (14). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Cave (10), Kipnis (23). HR_Sanó (29), off Bieber; Rosario (31), off Bieber; Wade Jr (1), off Bieber; Rosario (31), off Wittgren; R.Pérez (23), off Gibson. RBIs_Sanó (66), Rosario 2 (99), Wade Jr 2 (4), Santana (89), Allen (26), R.Pérez 3 (58), Freeman (22). SB_Allen (8). CS_Mercado (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Astudillo 2, Torreyes, Arraez); Cleveland 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Cleveland 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Cron, Flaherty. GIDP_Sanó, Reyes, Flaherty.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Torreyes, Cron; Polanco, Schoop, Cron); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak
|5
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|74
|2.12
|Romero, L, 0-1, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|17
|7.36
|Gibson, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|31
|4.76
|Harper
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.44
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|5
|2-3
|11
|4
|4
|1
|4
|100
|3.26
|Wittgren, W, 5-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|2.78
|Hoyt, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|O.Pérez, S, 1-5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored_Gibson 2-2, Harper 2-0, Wittgren 2-0, O.Pérez 1-0. HBP_Dobnak (R.Pérez). WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:09. A_26,414 (35,225).
