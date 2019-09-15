Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 13 5 2 9 Arraez dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .344 Sanó 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .241 Cave rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .257 Rosario lf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .275 Astudillo c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Wade Jr cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .120 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Torreyes ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 a-Polanco ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .302

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 10 6 3 4 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Mercado cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .281 Santana 1b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .280 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245 b-Freeman ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218 Allen lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .234 R.Pérez c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .236 Flaherty 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Minnesota 001 003 100_5 13 4 Cleveland 200 004 10x_7 10 0

a-singled for Torreyes in the 6th. b-singled for Kipnis in the 7th.

E_Rosario (5), Torreyes (1), Schoop 2 (14). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Cave (10), Kipnis (23). HR_Sanó (29), off Bieber; Rosario (31), off Bieber; Wade Jr (1), off Bieber; Rosario (31), off Wittgren; R.Pérez (23), off Gibson. RBIs_Sanó (66), Rosario 2 (99), Wade Jr 2 (4), Santana (89), Allen (26), R.Pérez 3 (58), Freeman (22). SB_Allen (8). CS_Mercado (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Astudillo 2, Torreyes, Arraez); Cleveland 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Cleveland 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cron, Flaherty. GIDP_Sanó, Reyes, Flaherty.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Torreyes, Cron; Polanco, Schoop, Cron); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak 5 6 2 1 1 2 74 2.12 Romero, L, 0-1, H, 1 1-3 1 3 2 1 1 17 7.36 Gibson, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0 31 4.76 Harper 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.44

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 5 2-3 11 4 4 1 4 100 3.26 Wittgren, W, 5-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 22 2.78 Hoyt, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 O.Pérez, S, 1-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.49

Inherited runners-scored_Gibson 2-2, Harper 2-0, Wittgren 2-0, O.Pérez 1-0. HBP_Dobnak (R.Pérez). WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:09. A_26,414 (35,225).

