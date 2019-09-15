Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 33 7 10 6 Arraez dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 Sanó 3b 5 1 2 1 Mercado cf 3 1 2 0 Cave rf 5 0 2 0 Santana 1b 4 1 0 1 Rosario lf 5 2 3 2 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 Astudillo c 3 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Freeman ph-2b 1 0 1 1 Wade Jr cf 4 1 1 2 Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Allen lf 4 1 2 1 Torreyes ss 2 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 1 2 3 Polanco ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Flaherty 3b 4 0 0 0

Minnesota 001 003 100 — 5 Cleveland 200 004 10x — 7

E_Rosario (5), Torreyes (1), Schoop 2 (14). DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Cave (10), Kipnis (23). HR_Sanó (29), Rosario 2 (31), Wade Jr (1), R.Pérez (23). SB_Allen (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Dobnak 5 6 2 1 1 2 Romero L,0-1 H,1 1-3 1 3 2 1 1 Gibson BS,0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0 Harper 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Bieber 5 2-3 11 4 4 1 4 Wittgren W,5-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 Hoyt H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 O.Pérez S,1-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gibson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Dobnak (R.Pérez). WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:09. A_26,414 (35,225).

