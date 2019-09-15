Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

September 15, 2019 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 33 7 10 6
Arraez dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0
Sanó 3b 5 1 2 1 Mercado cf 3 1 2 0
Cave rf 5 0 2 0 Santana 1b 4 1 0 1
Rosario lf 5 2 3 2 Puig rf 3 0 1 0
Astudillo c 3 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Freeman ph-2b 1 0 1 1
Wade Jr cf 4 1 1 2 Reyes dh 3 1 0 0
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Allen lf 4 1 2 1
Torreyes ss 2 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 1 2 3
Polanco ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Flaherty 3b 4 0 0 0
Minnesota 001 003 100 5
Cleveland 200 004 10x 7

E_Rosario (5), Torreyes (1), Schoop 2 (14). DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Cave (10), Kipnis (23). HR_Sanó (29), Rosario 2 (31), Wade Jr (1), R.Pérez (23). SB_Allen (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Dobnak 5 6 2 1 1 2
Romero L,0-1 H,1 1-3 1 3 2 1 1
Gibson BS,0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0
Harper 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Bieber 5 2-3 11 4 4 1 4
Wittgren W,5-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
Hoyt H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
O.Pérez S,1-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gibson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Dobnak (R.Pérez). WP_Romero.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:09. A_26,414 (35,225).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in