Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cave rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wade Jr cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Torreyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Polanco ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flaherty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|001
|003
|100
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|10x
|—
|7
E_Rosario (5), Torreyes (1), Schoop 2 (14). DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Cave (10), Kipnis (23). HR_Sanó (29), Rosario 2 (31), Wade Jr (1), R.Pérez (23). SB_Allen (8).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak
|5
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Romero L,0-1 H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Gibson BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Harper
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|5
|2-3
|11
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Wittgren W,5-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hoyt H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O.Pérez S,1-5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gibson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Dobnak (R.Pérez). WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:09. A_26,414 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.