Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 36 8 14 7 García cf-rf 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 Anderson ss 5 2 3 2 Mercado cf 4 1 3 1 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 Santana 1b 5 0 1 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 Puig rf 5 1 2 1 McCann c 4 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 0 Reyes dh 3 3 2 2 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Bauers lf 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Luplow ph-lf 1 1 1 0 Goins ph 1 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 4 1 1 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 1 Chang 3b 4 0 2 2 Collins dh 2 0 1 1 Mendick ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Chicago 020 000 022 — 6 Cleveland 111 120 20x — 8

E_Nova (1), McCann (7). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (12), Anderson (28), Mercado (20), Reyes (7), Santana (28), Lindor (35). HR_Abreu (29), Anderson (15), Reyes (7). SB_Bauers (3). SF_Sánchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Nova L,9-12 4 1-3 11 6 6 2 1 Cordero 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Osich 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Santiago 1 0 0 0 1 0

Cleveland Bieber W,13-7 7 6 2 2 2 9 Goody 0 3 2 2 0 0 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 1-3 4 2 2 1 1 Wittgren S,4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Clippard (Jiménez). WP_Nova, Herrera.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:54. A_25,488 (35,225).

