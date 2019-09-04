Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

September 4, 2019 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 36 8 14 7
García cf-rf 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0
Anderson ss 5 2 3 2 Mercado cf 4 1 3 1
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 Santana 1b 5 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 Puig rf 5 1 2 1
McCann c 4 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 1 2 0 Reyes dh 3 3 2 2
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Bauers lf 1 0 0 0
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Luplow ph-lf 1 1 1 0
Goins ph 1 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 4 1 1 0
Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 1 Chang 3b 4 0 2 2
Collins dh 2 0 1 1
Mendick ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Chicago 020 000 022 6
Cleveland 111 120 20x 8

E_Nova (1), McCann (7). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (12), Anderson (28), Mercado (20), Reyes (7), Santana (28), Lindor (35). HR_Abreu (29), Anderson (15), Reyes (7). SB_Bauers (3). SF_Sánchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova L,9-12 4 1-3 11 6 6 2 1
Cordero 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Osich 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Santiago 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Bieber W,13-7 7 6 2 2 2 9
Goody 0 3 2 2 0 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1-3 4 2 2 1 1
Wittgren S,4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Clippard (Jiménez). WP_Nova, Herrera.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:54. A_25,488 (35,225).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot