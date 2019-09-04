Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|14
|7
|
|García cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|020
|000
|022
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|111
|120
|20x
|—
|8
E_Nova (1), McCann (7). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (12), Anderson (28), Mercado (20), Reyes (7), Santana (28), Lindor (35). HR_Abreu (29), Anderson (15), Reyes (7). SB_Bauers (3). SF_Sánchez (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova L,9-12
|4
|1-3
|11
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Cordero
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osich
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Herrera
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santiago
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,13-7
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Goody
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wittgren S,4-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Clippard (Jiménez). WP_Nova, Herrera.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:54. A_25,488 (35,225).
