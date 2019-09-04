Listen Live Sports

...

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

September 4, 2019 11:18 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 13 6 3 12
García cf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .277
Anderson ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .331
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .281
Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .290
McCann c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .274
Jiménez lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .019
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
c-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .255
Collins dh 2 0 1 1 1 1 .129
b-Mendick ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 14 7 4 3
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .298
Mercado cf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .271
Santana 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .288
Puig rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .261
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Reyes dh 3 3 2 2 1 0 .248
Bauers lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .233
a-Luplow ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273
R.Pérez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .228
Chang 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .226
Chicago 020 000 022_6 13 2
Cleveland 111 120 20x_8 14 0

a-singled for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Collins in the 9th. c-struck out for Engel in the 9th.

E_Nova (1), McCann (7). LOB_Chicago 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (12), Anderson (28), Mercado (20), Reyes (7), Santana (28), Lindor (35). HR_Abreu (29), off Goody; Anderson (15), off Hand; Reyes (7), off Nova. RBIs_Sánchez (35), Collins (4), Abreu 2 (106), Anderson 2 (49), Puig (13), Santana (85), Mercado (37), Reyes 2 (22), Chang 2 (3). SB_Bauers (3). SF_Sánchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Sánchez, Goins); Cleveland 5 (Reyes, Santana, Chang 2, Puig 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Palka, R.Pérez, Kipnis. GIDP_Palka, R.Pérez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sánchez, Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Santana, Lindor, Santana).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 9-12 4 1-3 11 6 6 2 1 73 4.69
Cordero 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.13
Osich 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 23 5.24
Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.96
Santiago 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 4.96
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 13-7 7 6 2 2 2 9 114 3.24
Goody 0 3 2 2 0 0 17 2.60
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.68
Hand 1-3 4 2 2 1 1 25 3.42
Wittgren, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.73

Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0, Herrera 2-2, Clippard 1-0, Wittgren 3-0. HBP_Clippard (Jiménez). WP_Nova, Herrera.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:54. A_25,488 (35,225).

