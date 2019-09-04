Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 13 6 3 12 García cf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .277 Anderson ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .331 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .281 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .290 McCann c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .274 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .019 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 c-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .255 Collins dh 2 0 1 1 1 1 .129 b-Mendick ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 14 7 4 3 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .298 Mercado cf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .271 Santana 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .288 Puig rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .261 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Reyes dh 3 3 2 2 1 0 .248 Bauers lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .233 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273 R.Pérez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .228 Chang 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .226

Chicago 020 000 022_6 13 2 Cleveland 111 120 20x_8 14 0

a-singled for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Collins in the 9th. c-struck out for Engel in the 9th.

E_Nova (1), McCann (7). LOB_Chicago 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (12), Anderson (28), Mercado (20), Reyes (7), Santana (28), Lindor (35). HR_Abreu (29), off Goody; Anderson (15), off Hand; Reyes (7), off Nova. RBIs_Sánchez (35), Collins (4), Abreu 2 (106), Anderson 2 (49), Puig (13), Santana (85), Mercado (37), Reyes 2 (22), Chang 2 (3). SB_Bauers (3). SF_Sánchez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Sánchez, Goins); Cleveland 5 (Reyes, Santana, Chang 2, Puig 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Palka, R.Pérez, Kipnis. GIDP_Palka, R.Pérez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sánchez, Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Santana, Lindor, Santana).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, L, 9-12 4 1-3 11 6 6 2 1 73 4.69 Cordero 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.13 Osich 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 23 5.24 Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.96 Santiago 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 4.96

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 13-7 7 6 2 2 2 9 114 3.24 Goody 0 3 2 2 0 0 17 2.60 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.68 Hand 1-3 4 2 2 1 1 25 3.42 Wittgren, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.73

Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0, Herrera 2-2, Clippard 1-0, Wittgren 3-0. HBP_Clippard (Jiménez). WP_Nova, Herrera.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:54. A_25,488 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.