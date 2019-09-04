Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|3
|12
|
|García cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.331
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.019
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|c-Goins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.129
|b-Mendick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|14
|7
|4
|3
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Reyes dh
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Bauers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.233
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|R.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Chang 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Chicago
|020
|000
|022_6
|13
|2
|Cleveland
|111
|120
|20x_8
|14
|0
a-singled for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Collins in the 9th. c-struck out for Engel in the 9th.
E_Nova (1), McCann (7). LOB_Chicago 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (12), Anderson (28), Mercado (20), Reyes (7), Santana (28), Lindor (35). HR_Abreu (29), off Goody; Anderson (15), off Hand; Reyes (7), off Nova. RBIs_Sánchez (35), Collins (4), Abreu 2 (106), Anderson 2 (49), Puig (13), Santana (85), Mercado (37), Reyes 2 (22), Chang 2 (3). SB_Bauers (3). SF_Sánchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Sánchez, Goins); Cleveland 5 (Reyes, Santana, Chang 2, Puig 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_Palka, R.Pérez, Kipnis. GIDP_Palka, R.Pérez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sánchez, Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Santana, Lindor, Santana).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 9-12
|4
|1-3
|11
|6
|6
|2
|1
|73
|4.69
|Cordero
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.13
|Osich
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|5.24
|Herrera
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.96
|Santiago
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.96
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 13-7
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|114
|3.24
|Goody
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2.60
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.68
|Hand
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.42
|Wittgren, S, 4-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.73
Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0, Herrera 2-2, Clippard 1-0, Wittgren 3-0. HBP_Clippard (Jiménez). WP_Nova, Herrera.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:54. A_25,488 (35,225).
