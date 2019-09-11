Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|6
|6
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|2-Flaherty pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Bauers 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Puig rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|1-Allen pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Luplow lf-rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.269
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.232
|a-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Chang 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|5
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Bour 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Ward lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Thaiss 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hermosillo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Walsh 1b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Cleveland
|024
|000
|200_8
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Reyes in the 9th.
1-ran for Puig in the 7th. 2-ran for Lindor in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Reyes (7), Lindor (36), Calhoun (27), Ward (1). HR_Luplow (11), off Suarez; Lindor (29), off Cahill. RBIs_Luplow 3 (29), Reyes 4 (24), Lindor (67). SF_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis 2, Reyes, Mercado, Freeman); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Walsh, Thaiss). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Luplow. GIDP_R.Pérez, Upton.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Walsh).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 7-6
|9
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|114
|3.98
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 2-5
|3
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|60
|6.45
|Walsh
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Jo.Rodriguez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|40
|3.12
|Cahill
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|54
|6.27
Inherited runners-scored_Walsh 1-0. HBP_Suarez 3 (Puig,Santana,Puig), Cahill (Luplow).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:46. A_35,508 (45,050).
