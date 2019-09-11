Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 8 8 6 6 Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .295 2-Flaherty pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mercado cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .283 Bauers 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Puig rf 1 2 0 0 1 0 .267 1-Allen pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Luplow lf-rf 2 2 1 3 2 0 .269 Reyes dh 2 0 1 4 1 1 .232 a-Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Chang 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 2 5 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Fletcher 3b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Bour 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Upton lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Ward lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Thaiss 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Hermosillo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Walsh 1b-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138

Cleveland 024 000 200_8 8 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-struck out for Reyes in the 9th.

1-ran for Puig in the 7th. 2-ran for Lindor in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Reyes (7), Lindor (36), Calhoun (27), Ward (1). HR_Luplow (11), off Suarez; Lindor (29), off Cahill. RBIs_Luplow 3 (29), Reyes 4 (24), Lindor (67). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis 2, Reyes, Mercado, Freeman); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Walsh, Thaiss). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Luplow. GIDP_R.Pérez, Upton.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Walsh).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 7-6 9 4 0 0 2 5 114 3.98

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 2-5 3 4 6 6 2 1 60 6.45 Walsh 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Jo.Rodriguez 3 0 0 0 2 2 40 3.12 Cahill 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 54 6.27

Inherited runners-scored_Walsh 1-0. HBP_Suarez 3 (Puig,Santana,Puig), Cahill (Luplow).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:46. A_35,508 (45,050).

