Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

September 11, 2019 1:01 am
 
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 8 8 8 Totals 30 0 4 0
Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
Flaherty pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Fletcher 3b-ss 4 0 2 0
Mercado cf 5 1 2 0 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0
Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 Bour 1b 1 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 2 0 0 0
Puig rf 1 2 0 0 Ward lf 1 0 1 0
Allen pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0
Luplow lf-rf 2 2 1 3 Thaiss 3b 1 0 0 0
Reyes dh 2 0 1 4 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Hermosillo rf 0 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b-p 3 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0
Chang 3b-ss 4 0 1 0
Cleveland 024 000 200 8
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

DP_Cleveland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Reyes (7), Lindor (36), Calhoun (27), Ward (1). HR_Luplow (11), Lindor (29). SF_Reyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac W,7-6 9 4 0 0 2 5
Los Angeles
Suarez L,2-5 3 4 6 6 2 1
Walsh 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Jo.Rodriguez 3 0 0 0 2 2
Cahill 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2

HBP_Suarez 3 (Puig,Santana,Puig), Cahill (Luplow).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:46. A_35,508 (45,050).

