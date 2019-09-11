Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bour 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ward lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow lf-rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Thaiss 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|4
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hermosillo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|024
|000
|200
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Cleveland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Reyes (7), Lindor (36), Calhoun (27), Ward (1). HR_Luplow (11), Lindor (29). SF_Reyes (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac W,7-6
|9
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez L,2-5
|3
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Walsh
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Rodriguez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cahill
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_Suarez 3 (Puig,Santana,Puig), Cahill (Luplow).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:46. A_35,508 (45,050).
