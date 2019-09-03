Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Club says it’s locked out of Russian World Cup stadium

September 3, 2019 12:33 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A dispute over the World Cup’s legacy in Russia has intensified after top-flight club FC Rostov claimed it had been locked out of its new stadium.

Rostov spokesman Denis Shtanko told the state RIA Novosti news agency that club employees have been barred from the 45,000-seat Rostov Arena after a dispute with the state-owned company Sport-In, which operates seven stadiums built for last year’s World Cup.

Sport-In has said it was owed large sums by the club for hosting games last season, but that the debts have been cleared and the club can play. Sport-In hasn’t commented on Rostov’s allegation that its staff were locked out.

Rostov is due to play a friendly against the Syrian national team Sunday at its old stadium nearby, but it’s not clear where it will play its next Russian Premier League game on Sept. 15.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

