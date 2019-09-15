College Football Major Scores

Cortland 31, College of NJ 7
Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31
Fordham 29, Bryant 14
Georgetown 69, Catholic 0
Hampton 41, Howard 20
Marist 26, Stetson 23
Marshall 33, Ohio 31
N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
Sacred Heart 56, Lafayette 40
St. Francis (Pa.) 42, Merrimack 14
Stony Brook 26, Wagner 10
Temple 20, Maryland 17
Towson 45, Maine 23
Villanova 45, Bucknell 10
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
