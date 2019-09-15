College Football Major Scores

EAST

Cortland 31, College of NJ 7

Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31

Fordham 29, Bryant 14

Georgetown 69, Catholic 0

Advertisement

Hampton 41, Howard 20

Marist 26, Stetson 23

Marshall 33, Ohio 31

N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

Sacred Heart 56, Lafayette 40

St. Francis (Pa.) 42, Merrimack 14

Stony Brook 26, Wagner 10

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Towson 45, Maine 23

Villanova 45, Bucknell 10

West Virginia 44, NC State 27 MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.