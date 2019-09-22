Listen Live Sports

College Football Major Scores

September 22, 2019 12:12 am
 
EAST

Albany (NY) 36, Lafayette 7

Army 52, Morgan St. 21

Boston College 30, Rutgers 16

Brown 35, Bryant 30

Buffalo 38, Temple 22

Coastal Carolina 62, UMass 28

Columbia 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Cornell 21, Marist 7

Delaware 28, Penn 27

Howard 24, Delaware St. 9

Maine 35, Colgate 21

Merrimack 76, Mayville St. 7

New Hampshire 27, Rhode Island 24

Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34

Princeton 49, Butler 7

Sacred Heart 34, LIU 10

Stony Brook 45, Fordham 10

Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33

Villanova 52, Towson 45

Yale 23, Holy Cross 10

