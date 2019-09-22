College Football Major Scores

Albany (NY) 36, Lafayette 7
Army 52, Morgan St. 21
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16
Brown 35, Bryant 30
Buffalo 38, Temple 22
Coastal Carolina 62, UMass 28
Columbia 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
Cornell 21, Marist 7
Delaware 28, Penn 27
Howard 24, Delaware St. 9
Maine 35, Colgate 21
Merrimack 76, Mayville St. 7
New Hampshire 27, Rhode Island 24
Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34
Princeton 49, Butler 7
Sacred Heart 34, LIU 10
Stony Brook 45, Fordham 10
Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33
Villanova 52, Towson 45
Yale 23, Holy Cross 10
