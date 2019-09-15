Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
College Football Major Scores

September 15, 2019 12:09 am
 
SOUTH

Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Auburn 55, Kent St. 16

Charlotte 52, UMass 17

Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18

Elon 42, Richmond 20

Florida 29, Kentucky 21

Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12

Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0

Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20

Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45

James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7

Liberty 35, Buffalo 17

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

McNeese St. 17, Alcorn St. 14

Memphis 42, South Alabama 6

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29

Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34

NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21

Samford 21, Wofford 14

South Florida 55, SC State 16

Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42

Southern U. 61, Edward Waters 0

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24

UCF 45, Stanford 27

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

W. Michigan 57, Georgia St. 10

William & Mary 38, Colgate 10 MORE

