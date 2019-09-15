College Football Major Scores

Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Auburn 55, Kent St. 16
Charlotte 52, UMass 17
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18
Elon 42, Richmond 20
Florida 29, Kentucky 21
Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12
Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0
Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20
Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45
James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7
Liberty 35, Buffalo 17
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
McNeese St. 17, Alcorn St. 14
Memphis 42, South Alabama 6
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29
Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34
NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21
Samford 21, Wofford 14
South Florida 55, SC State 16
Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42
Southern U. 61, Edward Waters 0
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24
UCF 45, Stanford 27
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
W. Michigan 57, Georgia St. 10
William & Mary 38, Colgate 10
