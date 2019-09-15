Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 7 8 Martini lf 2 1 0 0 3 2 .321 Naylor rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .253 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .277 Myers cf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .246 France 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Urías ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 Allen c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-Mejias-Brean ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 12 10 8 9 Story ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .296 Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .317 McMahon 3b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .257 Hilliard cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Hampson 2b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .231 Fuentes 1b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .207 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .272 González p 2 0 1 2 0 1 .050 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 1-Hoffman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 010 020 002_5 8 0 Colorado 022 000 42x_10 12 0

a-walked for Quantrill in the 4th. b-grounded out for Baez in the 5th. c-walked for Howard in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Johnson in the 7th. e-grounded out for Bednar in the 8th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 6th.

E_McMahon (16). LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Myers (21), Urías (7), Blackmon (42), Fuentes (1). HR_Urías (3), off González; Myers (18), off Almonte; Naylor (8), off Harvey; McMahon (22), off Quantrill; Fuentes (2), off Bednar; McMahon (22), off Erlin. RBIs_Urías (20), Myers 2 (53), Naylor 2 (31), González 2 (2), McMahon 4 (80), Fuentes 4 (5). SB_Tapia (6), Hampson (9). S_Quantrill.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (France, Machado 2, Allen, Margot); Colorado 5 (Tapia 3, González, Wolters). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_France, McMahon.

DP_San Diego 1 (France, Urías, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, L, 6-8 3 6 4 4 3 3 75 5.33 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.82 Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 29 8.31 Muñoz 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 22 3.91 Bednar 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 1.42 Erlin 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 5.75

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González 4 4 1 1 5 5 99 6.23 Almonte 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 6.07 Howard, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 5.52 Johnson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.95 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.78 Harvey 1 1 2 2 1 0 13 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-0, Bednar 2-2, Howard 1-0. IBB_off Quantrill (Wolters).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:44. A_30,699 (50,398).

