Colorado 10, San Diego 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|7
|8
|
|Martini lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.321
|Naylor rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Myers cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.246
|France 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Allen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Quantrill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Mejias-Brean ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|8
|9
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.296
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Blackmon rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.317
|McMahon 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.257
|Hilliard cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Hampson 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Fuentes 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.207
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|González p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.050
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Alonso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|1-Hoffman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|010
|020
|002_5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|022
|000
|42x_10
|12
|0
a-walked for Quantrill in the 4th. b-grounded out for Baez in the 5th. c-walked for Howard in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Johnson in the 7th. e-grounded out for Bednar in the 8th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 6th.
E_McMahon (16). LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Myers (21), Urías (7), Blackmon (42), Fuentes (1). HR_Urías (3), off González; Myers (18), off Almonte; Naylor (8), off Harvey; McMahon (22), off Quantrill; Fuentes (2), off Bednar; McMahon (22), off Erlin. RBIs_Urías (20), Myers 2 (53), Naylor 2 (31), González 2 (2), McMahon 4 (80), Fuentes 4 (5). SB_Tapia (6), Hampson (9). S_Quantrill.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (France, Machado 2, Allen, Margot); Colorado 5 (Tapia 3, González, Wolters). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Colorado 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_France, McMahon.
DP_San Diego 1 (France, Urías, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 6-8
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|75
|5.33
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.82
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|8.31
|Muñoz
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|3.91
|Bednar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|1.42
|Erlin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|5.75
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|5
|5
|99
|6.23
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|6.07
|Howard, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.52
|Johnson, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.95
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.78
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-0, Bednar 2-2, Howard 1-0. IBB_off Quantrill (Wolters).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:44. A_30,699 (50,398).
