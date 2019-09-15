Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

September 15, 2019 7:03 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 7 8
Martini lf 2 1 0 0 3 2 .321
Naylor rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .253
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .277
Myers cf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .246
France 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Urías ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223
Allen c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
a-Mejias-Brean ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 10 8 9
Story ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .296
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .317
McMahon 3b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .257
Hilliard cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Hampson 2b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .231
Fuentes 1b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .207
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .272
González p 2 0 1 2 0 1 .050
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262
1-Hoffman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 020 002_5 8 0
Colorado 022 000 42x_10 12 0

a-walked for Quantrill in the 4th. b-grounded out for Baez in the 5th. c-walked for Howard in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Johnson in the 7th. e-grounded out for Bednar in the 8th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 6th.

E_McMahon (16). LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Myers (21), Urías (7), Blackmon (42), Fuentes (1). HR_Urías (3), off González; Myers (18), off Almonte; Naylor (8), off Harvey; McMahon (22), off Quantrill; Fuentes (2), off Bednar; McMahon (22), off Erlin. RBIs_Urías (20), Myers 2 (53), Naylor 2 (31), González 2 (2), McMahon 4 (80), Fuentes 4 (5). SB_Tapia (6), Hampson (9). S_Quantrill.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (France, Machado 2, Allen, Margot); Colorado 5 (Tapia 3, González, Wolters). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_France, McMahon.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_San Diego 1 (France, Urías, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, L, 6-8 3 6 4 4 3 3 75 5.33
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.82
Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 29 8.31
Muñoz 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 22 3.91
Bednar 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 1.42
Erlin 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 5.75
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González 4 4 1 1 5 5 99 6.23
Almonte 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 6.07
Howard, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 5.52
Johnson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.95
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.78
Harvey 1 1 2 2 1 0 13 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-0, Bednar 2-2, Howard 1-0. IBB_off Quantrill (Wolters).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:44. A_30,699 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in