Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 36 10 12 10 Martini lf 2 1 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0 Naylor rf 5 1 1 2 Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 5 3 3 4 Myers cf 3 1 2 2 Hilliard cf 5 0 0 0 France 2b 4 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 4 3 3 0 Urías ss 4 1 2 1 Fuentes 1b 5 2 3 4 Allen c 4 0 1 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 González p 2 0 1 2 Mejias-Brean ph 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman pr 0 0 0 0 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 Harvey p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 010 020 002 — 5 Colorado 022 000 42x — 10

E_McMahon (16). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Myers (21), Urías (7), Blackmon (42), Fuentes (1). HR_Urías (3), Myers (18), Naylor (8), McMahon 2 (22), Fuentes (2). SB_Tapia (6), Hampson (9). S_Quantrill (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Quantrill L,6-8 3 6 4 4 3 3 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Muñoz 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Bednar 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Erlin 1 3 2 2 0 1

Colorado González 4 4 1 1 5 5 Almonte 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Howard W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Johnson H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harvey 1 1 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:44. A_30,699 (50,398).

