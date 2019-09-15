Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

September 15, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 36 10 12 10
Martini lf 2 1 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0
Naylor rf 5 1 1 2 Tapia lf 5 0 1 0
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0
Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 5 3 3 4
Myers cf 3 1 2 2 Hilliard cf 5 0 0 0
France 2b 4 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 4 3 3 0
Urías ss 4 1 2 1 Fuentes 1b 5 2 3 4
Allen c 4 0 1 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 González p 2 0 1 2
Mejias-Brean ph 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Alonso ph 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman pr 0 0 0 0
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0
G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 Harvey p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 020 002 5
Colorado 022 000 42x 10

E_McMahon (16). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Myers (21), Urías (7), Blackmon (42), Fuentes (1). HR_Urías (3), Myers (18), Naylor (8), McMahon 2 (22), Fuentes (2). SB_Tapia (6), Hampson (9). S_Quantrill (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Quantrill L,6-8 3 6 4 4 3 3
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Muñoz 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Bednar 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Erlin 1 3 2 2 0 1
Colorado
González 4 4 1 1 5 5
Almonte 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Howard W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Johnson H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey 1 1 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:44. A_30,699 (50,398).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in