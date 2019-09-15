Colorado 10, San Diego 5

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|
|Martini lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Myers cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hilliard cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fuentes 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Allen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quantrill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|González p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mejias-Brean ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoffman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|010
|020
|002
|—
|5
|Colorado
|022
|000
|42x
|—
|10
E_McMahon (16). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Myers (21), Urías (7), Blackmon (42), Fuentes (1). HR_Urías (3), Myers (18), Naylor (8), McMahon 2 (22), Fuentes (2). SB_Tapia (6), Hampson (9). S_Quantrill (4).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill L,6-8
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Muñoz
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bednar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Erlin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|5
|5
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Howard W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:44. A_30,699 (50,398).
