Colorado 10, San Diego 8

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|8
|8
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Myers cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Hedges c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.186
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-France ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|4
|7
|
|Story ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.297
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.315
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|d-Blackmon ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Valaika 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.161
|e-McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Daza rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hilliard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Butera c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Tapia rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|San Diego
|020
|005
|100_8
|9
|1
|Colorado
|210
|501
|01x_10
|14
|1
a-singled for Yardley in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th. c-struck out for Johnson in the 7th. d-sacrificed for Desmond in the 8th. e-lined out for Valaika in the 8th.
E_Naylor (5), Story (8). LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Urías (5), Myers (19), Martini (4), Naylor (13), Butera (3), Valaika (3), Arenado (29), Murphy (34). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Hedges (11), off Hoffman; Arenado (40), off Lucchesi; Story (32), off Lucchesi; Hampson (4), off Lucchesi; Story (32), off Stammen. RBIs_Hedges 2 (36), Urías 2 (18), France 2 (22), Martini (4), Hosmer (93), Arenado 2 (114), Daza (3), Valaika (3), Butera (3), Story 3 (79), Hampson (20), Blackmon (77). CS_Myers (7). SF_Daza, Blackmon. S_Hoffman.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Lucchesi, Myers, G.Garcia); Colorado 5 (Story, Desmond, Butera, McMahon). RISP_San Diego 5 for 13; Colorado 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Urías, Margot, Daza. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Machado, Naylor.
DP_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Valaika, Arenado; Story, Valaika, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 10-8
|3
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|2
|45
|4.22
|Yardley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.40
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|3.51
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.72
|Baez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|15
|2.95
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman, W, 2-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|98
|7.03
|Parsons
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|7.11
|Shaw, H, 11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.35
|Johnson, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|6.27
|Estévez, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.84
|Diaz, S, 4-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.93
Parsons pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 2-2, Shaw 2-2. IBB_off Hoffman (Hedges), off Baez (Murphy). HBP_Hoffman (Martini), Shaw (Hosmer). WP_Lucchesi, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:28. A_31,654 (50,398).
