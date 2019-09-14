Listen Live Sports

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

September 14, 2019 12:16 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 9 8 8 8
G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Martini lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .340
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .257
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .277
Myers cf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .244
Naylor rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .250
Urías ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .217
Hedges c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .186
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-France ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .228
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 14 10 4 7
Story ss 5 3 3 3 0 1 .297
Hampson cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .227
Arenado 3b 3 1 2 2 2 1 .315
Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
d-Blackmon ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .317
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .279
Valaika 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .161
e-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Daza rf 1 0 0 1 1 0 .188
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hilliard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Butera c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .240
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Tapia rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .279
San Diego 020 005 100_8 9 1
Colorado 210 501 01x_10 14 1

a-singled for Yardley in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th. c-struck out for Johnson in the 7th. d-sacrificed for Desmond in the 8th. e-lined out for Valaika in the 8th.

E_Naylor (5), Story (8). LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Urías (5), Myers (19), Martini (4), Naylor (13), Butera (3), Valaika (3), Arenado (29), Murphy (34). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Hedges (11), off Hoffman; Arenado (40), off Lucchesi; Story (32), off Lucchesi; Hampson (4), off Lucchesi; Story (32), off Stammen. RBIs_Hedges 2 (36), Urías 2 (18), France 2 (22), Martini (4), Hosmer (93), Arenado 2 (114), Daza (3), Valaika (3), Butera (3), Story 3 (79), Hampson (20), Blackmon (77). CS_Myers (7). SF_Daza, Blackmon. S_Hoffman.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Lucchesi, Myers, G.Garcia); Colorado 5 (Story, Desmond, Butera, McMahon). RISP_San Diego 5 for 13; Colorado 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urías, Margot, Daza. LIDP_Hosmer. GIDP_Machado, Naylor.

DP_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Valaika, Arenado; Story, Valaika, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 10-8 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 2 45 4.22
Yardley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.40
Stammen 1 1 1 1 1 2 27 3.51
Strahm 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 4.72
Baez 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 15 2.95
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman, W, 2-6 5 1-3 4 4 4 6 4 98 7.03
Parsons 0 2 3 3 1 0 14 7.11
Shaw, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 5.35
Johnson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 0 30 6.27
Estévez, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.84
Diaz, S, 4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.93

Parsons pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 2-2, Shaw 2-2. IBB_off Hoffman (Hedges), off Baez (Murphy). HBP_Hoffman (Martini), Shaw (Hosmer). WP_Lucchesi, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:28. A_31,654 (50,398).

