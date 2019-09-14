Colorado 10, San Diego 8

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Blackmon ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|France ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hilliard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Butera c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tapia rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|020
|005
|100
|—
|8
|Colorado
|210
|501
|01x
|—
|10
E_Naylor (5), Story (8). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Urías (5), Myers (19), Martini (4), Naylor (13), Butera (3), Valaika (3), Arenado (29), Murphy (34). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Hedges (11), Arenado (40), Story 2 (32), Hampson (4). SF_Daza (1), Blackmon (4). S_Hoffman (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi L,10-8
|3
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Yardley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman W,2-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Parsons
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Shaw H,11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson H,3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Estévez H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,4-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Parsons pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hoffman (Martini), Shaw (Hosmer). WP_Lucchesi, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:28. A_31,654 (50,398).
