Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

September 14, 2019 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 8 9 8 Totals 35 10 14 10
G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 5 3 3 3
Martini lf 3 0 1 1 Hampson cf 5 2 3 1
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 2 2
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0
Myers cf 4 1 2 0 Blackmon ph 0 0 0 1
Naylor rf 4 2 2 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Urías ss 5 2 2 2 Murphy 1b 4 1 2 0
Hedges c 2 2 1 2 Valaika 2b 4 2 2 1
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 Daza rf 1 0 0 1
France ph 1 1 1 2 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard rf 0 0 0 0
Butera c 4 1 2 1
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0
Tapia rf-lf 2 0 0 0
San Diego 020 005 100 8
Colorado 210 501 01x 10

E_Naylor (5), Story (8). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Urías (5), Myers (19), Martini (4), Naylor (13), Butera (3), Valaika (3), Arenado (29), Murphy (34). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Hedges (11), Arenado (40), Story 2 (32), Hampson (4). SF_Daza (1), Blackmon (4). S_Hoffman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi L,10-8 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 2
Yardley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Stammen 1 1 1 1 1 2
Strahm 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Baez 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Colorado
Hoffman W,2-6 5 1-3 4 4 4 6 4
Parsons 0 2 3 3 1 0
Shaw H,11 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Johnson H,3 1 1 1 1 0 0
Estévez H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Parsons pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hoffman (Martini), Shaw (Hosmer). WP_Lucchesi, Johnson.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:28. A_31,654 (50,398).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII