Colorado 11, San Diego 10

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|7
|4
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.244
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|e-Margot ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Hedges c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.081
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Mejias-Brean ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|10
|3
|9
|
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.286
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.315
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Desmond lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hampson cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Valaika 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Wolters c
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Lambert p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|San Diego
|200
|030
|050_10
|10
|2
|Colorado
|036
|010
|10x_11
|12
|1
a-doubled for Perdomo in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Lambert in the 5th. c-flied out for Reyes in the 7th. d-struck out for Harvey in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Martini in the 8th. f-singled for Wingenter in the 8th.
E_Lauer (3), Naylor (6), Blackmon (4). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Myers (20), Mejias-Brean (1), Naylor (14), Urías (6), Valaika (4), Wolters (17), Arenado (30), Story (35), Murphy (35). 3B_Martini (1). HR_Machado (30), off Shaw; Blackmon (28), off Lauer. RBIs_Myers 2 (51), G.Garcia (30), Martini (5), Hosmer (94), Urías (19), Margot (36), Machado 3 (82), Wolters 2 (39), Story (80), Murphy 4 (77), Blackmon (78), Arenado 2 (116). CS_Jankowski (1). S_Lambert.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Naylor, Myers 2); Colorado 3 (Arenado 2, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Colorado 8 for 12.
Runners moved up_Machado, G.Garcia, Hosmer, France, Story. GIDP_Urías.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Valaika, Murphy).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 8-9
|2
|1-3
|6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|61
|4.60
|Perdomo
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|28
|3.70
|Reyes
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|26
|9.45
|Wingenter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.93
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, W, 3-6
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|0
|74
|6.98
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.52
|Pazos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Harvey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Diehl
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|27.00
|Parsons
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|7.62
|Howard
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|6.23
|Shaw, H, 12
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5.45
|Tinoco, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.78
Diehl pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 1-1, Harvey 1-0, Parsons 1-0, Howard 2-0, Shaw 3-3, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Reyes (Blackmon), Harvey (Machado), Wingenter (Wolters). WP_Perdomo, Reyes, Wingenter.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:29. A_47,370 (50,398).
