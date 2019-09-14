Listen Live Sports

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

September 14, 2019 11:55 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 10 10 7 4
G.Garcia 2b 2 2 0 1 3 0 .244
Martini lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
e-Margot ph-cf 1 1 0 1 0 0 .244
Machado 3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .258
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .278
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Jankowski ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Myers cf-lf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .243
Naylor rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .255
Urías ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .216
Hedges c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .188
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .081
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Mejias-Brean ph-1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 12 10 3 9
Story ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .298
Murphy 1b 5 1 4 4 0 0 .286
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .315
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .317
Desmond lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Hampson cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .222
Valaika 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .182
Wolters c 3 3 2 2 0 0 .275
Lambert p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .308
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
San Diego 200 030 050_10 10 2
Colorado 036 010 10x_11 12 1

a-doubled for Perdomo in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Lambert in the 5th. c-flied out for Reyes in the 7th. d-struck out for Harvey in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Martini in the 8th. f-singled for Wingenter in the 8th.

E_Lauer (3), Naylor (6), Blackmon (4). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Myers (20), Mejias-Brean (1), Naylor (14), Urías (6), Valaika (4), Wolters (17), Arenado (30), Story (35), Murphy (35). 3B_Martini (1). HR_Machado (30), off Shaw; Blackmon (28), off Lauer. RBIs_Myers 2 (51), G.Garcia (30), Martini (5), Hosmer (94), Urías (19), Margot (36), Machado 3 (82), Wolters 2 (39), Story (80), Murphy 4 (77), Blackmon (78), Arenado 2 (116). CS_Jankowski (1). S_Lambert.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Naylor, Myers 2); Colorado 3 (Arenado 2, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Colorado 8 for 12.

Runners moved up_Machado, G.Garcia, Hosmer, France, Story. GIDP_Urías.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Valaika, Murphy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 8-9 2 1-3 6 6 4 2 2 61 4.60
Perdomo 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 28 3.70
Reyes 2 2 1 1 0 4 26 9.45
Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.93
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert, W, 3-6 5 5 5 5 3 0 74 6.98
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 5.52
Pazos 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Harvey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Diehl 0 2 2 2 0 0 5 27.00
Parsons 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 7 7.62
Howard 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 6.23
Shaw, H, 12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 5.45
Tinoco, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.78

Diehl pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 1-1, Harvey 1-0, Parsons 1-0, Howard 2-0, Shaw 3-3, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Reyes (Blackmon), Harvey (Machado), Wingenter (Wolters). WP_Perdomo, Reyes, Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_47,370 (50,398).

