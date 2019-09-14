Colorado 11, San Diego 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 10 10 7 4 G.Garcia 2b 2 2 0 1 3 0 .244 Martini lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333 e-Margot ph-cf 1 1 0 1 0 0 .244 Machado 3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .258 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .278 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Jankowski ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Myers cf-lf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .243 Naylor rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .255 Urías ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .216 Hedges c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .188 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .081 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Mejias-Brean ph-1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .200

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 12 10 3 9 Story ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .298 Murphy 1b 5 1 4 4 0 0 .286 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .315 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .317 Desmond lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Hampson cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .222 Valaika 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .182 Wolters c 3 3 2 2 0 0 .275 Lambert p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .308 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200

San Diego 200 030 050_10 10 2 Colorado 036 010 10x_11 12 1

a-doubled for Perdomo in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Lambert in the 5th. c-flied out for Reyes in the 7th. d-struck out for Harvey in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Martini in the 8th. f-singled for Wingenter in the 8th.

E_Lauer (3), Naylor (6), Blackmon (4). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Myers (20), Mejias-Brean (1), Naylor (14), Urías (6), Valaika (4), Wolters (17), Arenado (30), Story (35), Murphy (35). 3B_Martini (1). HR_Machado (30), off Shaw; Blackmon (28), off Lauer. RBIs_Myers 2 (51), G.Garcia (30), Martini (5), Hosmer (94), Urías (19), Margot (36), Machado 3 (82), Wolters 2 (39), Story (80), Murphy 4 (77), Blackmon (78), Arenado 2 (116). CS_Jankowski (1). S_Lambert.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Naylor, Myers 2); Colorado 3 (Arenado 2, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Colorado 8 for 12.

Runners moved up_Machado, G.Garcia, Hosmer, France, Story. GIDP_Urías.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Valaika, Murphy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, L, 8-9 2 1-3 6 6 4 2 2 61 4.60 Perdomo 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 28 3.70 Reyes 2 2 1 1 0 4 26 9.45 Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.93 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert, W, 3-6 5 5 5 5 3 0 74 6.98 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 5.52 Pazos 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Harvey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Diehl 0 2 2 2 0 0 5 27.00 Parsons 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 7 7.62 Howard 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 6.23 Shaw, H, 12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 5.45 Tinoco, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.78

Diehl pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 1-1, Harvey 1-0, Parsons 1-0, Howard 2-0, Shaw 3-3, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Reyes (Blackmon), Harvey (Machado), Wingenter (Wolters). WP_Perdomo, Reyes, Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_47,370 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.