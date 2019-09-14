Colorado 11, San Diego 10

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|10
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|
|Margot ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Desmond lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lambert p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mjas-Brean ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|200
|030
|050
|—
|10
|Colorado
|036
|010
|10x
|—
|11
E_Lauer (3), Naylor (6), Blackmon (4). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Myers (20), Mejias-Brean (1), Naylor (14), Urías (6), Valaika (4), Wolters (17), Arenado (30), Story (35), Murphy (35). 3B_Martini (1). HR_Machado (30), Blackmon (28). S_Lambert (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer L,8-9
|2
|1-3
|6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|Perdomo
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Reyes
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Wingenter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lambert W,3-6
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pazos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Harvey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diehl
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Parsons
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Howard
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Shaw H,12
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tinoco S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Diehl pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Reyes (Blackmon), Harvey (Machado), Wingenter (Wolters). WP_Perdomo, Reyes, Wingenter.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:29. A_47,370 (50,398).
