Colorado 11, San Diego 10

September 14, 2019 11:55 pm
 
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 10 10 10 Totals 36 11 12 10
G.Garcia 2b 2 2 0 1 Story ss 4 2 2 1
Martini lf 4 1 1 1 Murphy 1b 5 1 4 4
Margot ph-cf 1 1 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 2
Machado 3b 3 1 1 3 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 Desmond lf 5 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Hampson cf 5 1 0 0
France ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 2 2 0
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 3 2 2
Jankowski ph 1 0 1 0 Lambert p 0 1 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0
Myers cf-lf 5 0 1 2 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 1 2 0 Pazos p 0 0 0 0
Urías ss 5 0 1 1 Harvey p 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 2 1 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Diehl p 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Mjas-Brean ph-1b 3 1 1 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 200 030 050 10
Colorado 036 010 10x 11

E_Lauer (3), Naylor (6), Blackmon (4). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Myers (20), Mejias-Brean (1), Naylor (14), Urías (6), Valaika (4), Wolters (17), Arenado (30), Story (35), Murphy (35). 3B_Martini (1). HR_Machado (30), Blackmon (28). S_Lambert (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lauer L,8-9 2 1-3 6 6 4 2 2
Perdomo 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Reyes 2 2 1 1 0 4
Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Lambert W,3-6 5 5 5 5 3 0
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pazos 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Harvey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diehl 0 2 2 2 0 0
Parsons 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Howard 0 0 1 1 1 0
Shaw H,12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Tinoco S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Diehl pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Reyes (Blackmon), Harvey (Machado), Wingenter (Wolters). WP_Perdomo, Reyes, Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_47,370 (50,398).

