Colorado 11, San Diego 10

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 10 10 10 Totals 36 11 12 10 G.Garcia 2b 2 2 0 1 Story ss 4 2 2 1 Martini lf 4 1 1 1 Murphy 1b 5 1 4 4 Margot ph-cf 1 1 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 2 Machado 3b 3 1 1 3 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 Desmond lf 5 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Hampson cf 5 1 0 0 France ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 2 2 0 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 3 2 2 Jankowski ph 1 0 1 0 Lambert p 0 1 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 5 0 1 2 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Naylor rf 4 1 2 0 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 5 0 1 1 Harvey p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 2 1 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Diehl p 0 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Mjas-Brean ph-1b 3 1 1 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Tinoco p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 200 030 050 — 10 Colorado 036 010 10x — 11

E_Lauer (3), Naylor (6), Blackmon (4). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Myers (20), Mejias-Brean (1), Naylor (14), Urías (6), Valaika (4), Wolters (17), Arenado (30), Story (35), Murphy (35). 3B_Martini (1). HR_Machado (30), Blackmon (28). S_Lambert (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lauer L,8-9 2 1-3 6 6 4 2 2 Perdomo 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Reyes 2 2 1 1 0 4 Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado Lambert W,3-6 5 5 5 5 3 0 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pazos 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Harvey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Diehl 0 2 2 2 0 0 Parsons 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 Howard 0 0 1 1 1 0 Shaw H,12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Tinoco S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Diehl pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Reyes (Blackmon), Harvey (Machado), Wingenter (Wolters). WP_Perdomo, Reyes, Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_47,370 (50,398).

