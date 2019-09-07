Colorado 2, Seattle 0

Seattle 0 0 — 0 Colorado 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 6 (Lewis), 41st minute.

Second half_2, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 7 (Rosenberry), 70th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls.

Yellow Cards_Cecchini, Seattle, 79th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere, TJ Zablocki, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_16,607.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Handwalla Bwana (Danny Leyva, 46th), Jonathan Campbell, Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam; Emanuel Cecchini (Alex Roldan, 84th), Harry Shipp, Luis Silva; Justin Dhillon (Shandon Hopeau, 58th), Nicolas Lodeiro.

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Sam Nicholson (Danny Wilson, 82nd), Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Dillon Serna, 62nd), Nicolas Mezquida, Andre Shinyashiki (Niki Jackson, 75th).

