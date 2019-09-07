Colorado 3, San Diego 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Garcia 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melville p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamet p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|210
|000
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Machado (14). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Hampson (9), Martini (2). SB_Story (20). S_Melville (2).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Melville W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Pazos H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Estévez H,7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet L,2-4
|6
|
|6
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Baez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Baez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Melville (Garcia). WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:05. A_26,073 (42,445).
