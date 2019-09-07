Colorado 3, San Diego 2

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 2 Totals 31 2 5 2 Story ss 4 1 2 0 Garcia 2b 1 1 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 Martini lf 4 1 2 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 2 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 1 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 4 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Nuñez c 4 1 1 0 Margot ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Melville p 1 0 0 0 Myers cf 4 0 1 0 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 1 0 Allen c 2 0 1 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 2 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Lamet p 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0

Colorado 210 000 000 — 3 San Diego 002 000 000 — 2

E_Machado (14). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Hampson (9), Martini (2). SB_Story (20). S_Melville (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Melville W,2-1 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 8 Pazos H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson H,2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Estévez H,7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Lamet L,2-4 6 6 3 1 1 4 Baez 1 1 0 0 1 1 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2

Baez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Melville (Garcia). WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:05. A_26,073 (42,445).

