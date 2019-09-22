Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Tapia lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .279 Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .296 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .317 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Hilliard cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Fuentes 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Wolters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Freeland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .087 a-Nuñez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 González p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 e-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Freese 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .314 b-Pederson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Hernández cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Bellinger cf-1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .302 Taylor rf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .271 Martin c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088 Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 c-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 012 000 100_4 7 1 Los Angeles 000 200 000_2 6 0

a-struck out for Freeland in the 3rd. b-struck out for Freese in the 3rd. c-grounded out for Urías in the 7th. d- for Estévez in the 9th. e-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th.

E_González (2). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Freese (13). 3B_Seager (1). HR_McMahon (23), off Buehler; Fuentes (3), off Buehler. RBIs_McMahon (81), Tapia (40), Blackmon (82), Fuentes (6), Seager (81), Martin (20). SB_Hampson (13), Tapia (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 0; Los Angeles 0. RISP_Colorado 3 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Blackmon.

DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Freese).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 2 3 0 0 0 1 29 6.84 González, W, 2-6 5 2 2 0 1 8 79 5.68 Estévez, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.68 Diaz, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.42

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, L, 13-4 6 5 4 4 3 5 93 3.25 Urías 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.57 Báez 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.19 Maeda 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.13 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.82

HBP_Báez (McMahon).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:01. A_50,705 (56,000).

