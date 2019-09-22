Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Freeland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|a-Nuñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.045
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Alonso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|e-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Freese 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|b-Pederson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Hernández cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Taylor rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|012
|000
|100_4
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Freeland in the 3rd. b-struck out for Freese in the 3rd. c-grounded out for Urías in the 7th. d- for Estévez in the 9th. e-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th.
E_González (2). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Freese (13). 3B_Seager (1). HR_McMahon (23), off Buehler; Fuentes (3), off Buehler. RBIs_McMahon (81), Tapia (40), Blackmon (82), Fuentes (6), Seager (81), Martin (20). SB_Hampson (13), Tapia (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 0; Los Angeles 0. RISP_Colorado 3 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Blackmon.
DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Freese).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|6.84
|González, W, 2-6
|5
|
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|79
|5.68
|Estévez, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.68
|Diaz, S, 5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.42
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, L, 13-4
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|93
|3.25
|Urías
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.57
|Báez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.19
|Maeda
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.13
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.82
HBP_Báez (McMahon).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:01. A_50,705 (56,000).
