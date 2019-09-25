Colorado 8, San Francisco 5

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|58
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|53
|5
|8
|5
|
|Story ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|
|Posey c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Arenado 3b
|7
|1
|3
|0
|
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|
|J.Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Belt 1b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|
|e-Tapia ph-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hilliard cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|h-McMahon ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|j-Adames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|m-Lambert ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butera c-1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubon 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bumgarner p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|g-C.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|f-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|i-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|k-Gerber ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|l-Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|100
|210
|010
|000
|000
|3
|—
|8
|San Francisco
|201
|010
|010
|000
|000
|0
|—
|5
E_Hampson (6), Longoria (14). DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Colorado 15, San Francisco 7. 2B_Tapia (23), Belt (32). HR_Hampson 2 (8), Desmond (19), Story (34), Blackmon (31), Posey (7), Bumgarner (2), Longoria (20). SB_Longoria (3). SF_Longoria (5). S_Lambert (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Tinoco
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pazos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diaz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Diehl
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Howard, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Shaw, S, 1-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Gustave
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Abad
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coonrod
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Franco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B.Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barraclough
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodríguez, L, 6-10
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Selman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Gustave pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Coonrod pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Franco pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Bumgarner (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_5:31. A_27,870 (41,915).
