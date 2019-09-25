Listen Live Sports

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5

September 25, 2019 3:26 am
 
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 58 8 12 8 Totals 53 5 8 5
Story ss 6 1 1 1 Yastrzemski rf-lf 6 1 1 0
Hampson 2b 6 3 3 2 Posey c 5 2 2 2
Arenado 3b 7 1 3 0 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 5 2 1 3 J.Davis rf 1 0 0 0
Desmond lf 3 1 2 2 Belt 1b 7 0 1 0
e-Tapia ph-lf 5 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 2
Hilliard cf 6 0 0 0 Pillar cf 7 0 0 0
Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 2 0 1 0
h-McMahon ph-1b 2 0 0 0 b-Slater ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 j-Adames ph 1 0 0 0
Howard p 1 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0
m-Lambert ph 0 0 0 0 A.Garcia c 2 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0
Butera c-1b 6 0 0 0 Dubon 2b 5 0 1 0
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 Bumgarner p 2 1 1 1
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
a-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0
c-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 g-C.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Franco p 0 0 0 0
i-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 k-Gerber ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Diehl p 0 0 0 0 l-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Selman p 0 0 0 0
Colorado 100 210 010 000 000 3 8
San Francisco 201 010 010 000 000 0 5

E_Hampson (6), Longoria (14). DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Colorado 15, San Francisco 7. 2B_Tapia (23), Belt (32). HR_Hampson 2 (8), Desmond (19), Story (34), Blackmon (31), Posey (7), Bumgarner (2), Longoria (20). SB_Longoria (3). SF_Longoria (5). S_Lambert (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Hoffman 3 1-3 3 3 3 3 3
Tinoco 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Almonte, BS, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 2
Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Estévez, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Diaz 2 1 0 0 0 1
Parsons 1 0 0 0 3 2
Diehl 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Howard, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
B.Shaw, S, 1-6 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Bumgarner 7 6 4 4 2 9
Gustave 0 1 1 1 1 0
Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Coonrod 0 1 0 0 0 0
Suarez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Franco 1 0 0 0 1 0
B.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Peralta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Barraclough 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Rodríguez, L, 6-10 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 3
Selman 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Gustave pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Coonrod pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Franco pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Bumgarner (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_5:31. A_27,870 (41,915).

