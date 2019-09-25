Colorado 8, San Francisco 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|58
|8
|12
|8
|11
|20
|
|Story ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|.295
|Hampson 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.253
|Arenado 3b
|7
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.316
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|e-Tapia ph-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Hilliard cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|h-McMahon ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|m-Lambert ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Butera c-1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.189
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|i-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|53
|5
|8
|5
|6
|15
|
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Posey c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Belt 1b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.255
|Pillar cf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|b-Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|j-Adames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|A.Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Dubon 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bumgarner p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.129
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|g-C.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Franco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|k-Gerber ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|l-Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|100
|210
|010
|000
|000
|3_8
|12
|1
|San Francisco
|201
|010
|010
|000
|000
|0_5
|8
|1
a-lined out for Tinoco in the 5th. b-grounded out for Dickerson in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Pazos in the 7th. d-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. e-flied out for Desmond in the 8th. f-struck out for Estévez in the 9th. g-struck out for W.Smith in the 9th. h-grounded out for Fuentes in the 10th. i-popped out for Diaz in the 11th. j-grounded out for Slater in the 11th. k-struck out for B.Smith in the 11th. l-struck out for Gerber in the 14th. m-sacrificed for Howard in the 16th.
E_Hampson (6), Longoria (14). LOB_Colorado 15, San Francisco 7. 2B_Tapia (23), Belt (32). HR_Hampson (8), off Bumgarner; Desmond (19), off Bumgarner; Story (34), off Bumgarner; Hampson (8), off Gustave; Blackmon (31), off Rodríguez; Posey (7), off Hoffman; Bumgarner (2), off Hoffman; Longoria (20), off Estévez. RBIs_Hampson 2 (26), Desmond 2 (64), Story (84), Blackmon 3 (85), Posey 2 (38), Bumgarner (4), Longoria 2 (69). SB_Longoria (3). CS_Yastrzemski (4). SF_Longoria. S_Lambert.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 9 (Hilliard, Fuentes, McMahon, Blackmon, Arenado, Butera); San Francisco 4 (Bumgarner, Pillar, Gerber). RISP_Colorado 1 for 11; San Francisco 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Adames. GIDP_Hilliard, Butera, Pillar, Posey.
DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, Fuentes; Arenado, Hampson, McMahon); San Francisco 2 (Dubon, Crawford, Belt; Dubon, Crawford, Belt).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|59
|6.78
|Tinoco
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.64
|Almonte, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|5.85
|Pazos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.29
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.40
|Estévez, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.75
|Diaz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.25
|Parsons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|23
|6.00
|Diehl
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|12.46
|Harvey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.05
|Howard, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|6.35
|B.Shaw, S, 1-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.37
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|106
|3.90
|Gustave
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|2.01
|Abad
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.76
|Anderson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.12
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.80
|Coonrod
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.46
|Suarez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.16
|Franco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.86
|B.Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.40
|Barraclough
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.70
|Rodríguez, L, 6-10
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|29
|5.27
|Selman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|6.43
Gustave pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Coonrod pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0, Harvey 1-0, Abad 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Suarez 1-0, Franco 2-0, B.Smith 1-0, Barraclough 1-0, Selman 1-0. IBB_off Parsons (Crawford). HBP_Bumgarner (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_5:31. A_27,870 (41,915).
