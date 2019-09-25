Listen Live Sports

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5

September 25, 2019 3:26 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 58 8 12 8 11 20
Story ss 6 1 1 1 2 4 .295
Hampson 2b 6 3 3 2 2 0 .253
Arenado 3b 7 1 3 0 1 1 .317
Blackmon rf 5 2 1 3 2 1 .316
Desmond lf 3 1 2 2 0 1 .254
e-Tapia ph-lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Hilliard cf 6 0 0 0 2 2 .250
Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190
h-McMahon ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
m-Lambert ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Butera c-1b 6 0 0 0 2 3 .189
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
i-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 53 5 8 5 6 15
Yastrzemski rf-lf 6 1 1 0 1 2 .273
Posey c 5 2 2 2 1 0 .256
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .103
Belt 1b 7 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 2 2 2 .255
Pillar cf 7 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Dickerson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .299
b-Slater ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248
j-Adames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
A.Garcia c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .139
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Dubon 2b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Bumgarner p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .129
d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
g-C.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Franco p 0 0 0 0 0 0
B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
k-Gerber ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .042
l-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Selman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 100 210 010 000 000 3_8 12 1
San Francisco 201 010 010 000 000 0_5 8 1

a-lined out for Tinoco in the 5th. b-grounded out for Dickerson in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Pazos in the 7th. d-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. e-flied out for Desmond in the 8th. f-struck out for Estévez in the 9th. g-struck out for W.Smith in the 9th. h-grounded out for Fuentes in the 10th. i-popped out for Diaz in the 11th. j-grounded out for Slater in the 11th. k-struck out for B.Smith in the 11th. l-struck out for Gerber in the 14th. m-sacrificed for Howard in the 16th.

E_Hampson (6), Longoria (14). LOB_Colorado 15, San Francisco 7. 2B_Tapia (23), Belt (32). HR_Hampson (8), off Bumgarner; Desmond (19), off Bumgarner; Story (34), off Bumgarner; Hampson (8), off Gustave; Blackmon (31), off Rodríguez; Posey (7), off Hoffman; Bumgarner (2), off Hoffman; Longoria (20), off Estévez. RBIs_Hampson 2 (26), Desmond 2 (64), Story (84), Blackmon 3 (85), Posey 2 (38), Bumgarner (4), Longoria 2 (69). SB_Longoria (3). CS_Yastrzemski (4). SF_Longoria. S_Lambert.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 9 (Hilliard, Fuentes, McMahon, Blackmon, Arenado, Butera); San Francisco 4 (Bumgarner, Pillar, Gerber). RISP_Colorado 1 for 11; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Adames. GIDP_Hilliard, Butera, Pillar, Posey.

DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, Fuentes; Arenado, Hampson, McMahon); San Francisco 2 (Dubon, Crawford, Belt; Dubon, Crawford, Belt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 3 1-3 3 3 3 3 3 59 6.78
Tinoco 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.64
Almonte, BS, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 5.85
Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.29
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.40
Estévez, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.75
Diaz 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 4.25
Parsons 1 0 0 0 3 2 23 6.00
Diehl 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 12.46
Harvey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.05
Howard, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 6.35
B.Shaw, S, 1-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.37
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 7 6 4 4 2 9 106 3.90
Gustave 0 1 1 1 1 0 10 2.01
Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.76
Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.12
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.80
Coonrod 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.46
Suarez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.16
Franco 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.86
B.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Peralta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.40
Barraclough 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.70
Rodríguez, L, 6-10 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 3 29 5.27
Selman 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 6.43

Gustave pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Coonrod pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0, Harvey 1-0, Abad 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Suarez 1-0, Franco 2-0, B.Smith 1-0, Barraclough 1-0, Selman 1-0. IBB_off Parsons (Crawford). HBP_Bumgarner (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_5:31. A_27,870 (41,915).

