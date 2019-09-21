Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Colorado Rapids take down Sporting Kansas City 3-2

September 21, 2019 11:06 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tommy Smith scored in the 85th minute and the Colorado Rapids secured a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City Saturday.

Gerso Fernandes notched the first goal for Sporting Kansas City (10-14-7) in the third minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box. Smith put Sporting Kansas City on top 2-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute.

Kei Kamara put Colorado (11-15-6) on the scoreboard in the 42nd minute on a shot 17 yards out from the edge of the box, assisted by Jack Price. Diego Rubio tied it at 2-2 for Colorado in the 76th minute with a shot 16 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Smith.

Smith sealed the victory for Colorado in the 85th minute on a header 19 yards out from the edge of the box, assisted by Price.

The Rapids outshot Sporting Kansas City 19 to 10, with eight shots on goal to two for Sporting Kansas City.

Colorado drew six corner kicks, committed 14 fouls and was given four yellow cards. Sporting Kansas City drew six corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow cards and one red card.

Sporting Kansas City’s next match is Wednesday on the road at Minnesota United, and the Rapids next play Sunday at Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

