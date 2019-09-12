Colts-Titans Preview Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) AT TENNESSEE (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Titans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 0-0-1; Titans 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 33-16

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Titans 33-17, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK — Colts lost to Chargers 30-24, OT; Titans beat Browns 43-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 17 (tie), Titans No. 12

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (2), PASS (27).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (23), PASS (21).

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (11), PASS (21).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (16), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans retiring Nos. 27 and 9 for Eddie George and late Steve McNair at halftime, the first 9 and 27 retired by any NFL team. … Colts have won 13 of last 15 meetings in series. Only two losses during span came with Jacoby Brissett as starting quarterback in 2017. … Brissett’s completion percentage (77.8) was second-best opening-day performance for Colts since 1960 (now-retired Andrew Luck, 78.3 in 2013). … Colts RB Marlon Mack leads NFL in yards rushing after running for career best 174 in loss to Chargers. Mack has topped 100-yard mark six times in 13 games, including playoffs. … Colts WR T.Y. Hilton has two TD receptions after catching six in 2018. … Indy’s offensive line gave up two sacks in opener after allowing league-low 18 last season. …Colts’ defense has not allowed 100-yard rusher in 19 straight regular-season games — second-longest streak in NFL (New Orleans, 23). … Colts K Adam Vinatieri missed two field goals and extra point for first time in career last week. He’s appeared in 354 games and is third-oldest player to take field for NFL game (George Blanda, Morten Anderson). Vinatieri will be 46 years, 261 days old Sunday. … Titans CB Logan Ryan leads all NFL defensive backs with 5 ½ sacks since start of 2018 season. … Titans RB Derrick Henry has 10 total TDs since Week 13 of 2018 season, most in NFL in that span. … Titans S Kevin Byard leads NFL with 13 interceptions since start of 2017 season. … Titans have won 16 of last 20 home games. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota threw for 248 yards and three TDs and 133.3 passer rating last week. Mariota has thrown for 905 yards with five TDs and three interceptions in three home starts vs. Colts. … Titans DE Cameron Wake had 2 ½ sacks and safety last week. Wake leads active players with 100 ½ sacks since entering NFL in 2009. … Fantasy tip: Mariota. Titans QB missed season finale last year with playoff berth on line and is coming off his best game since November 2016 with three TDs.

