The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Colts-Titans Stats

September 15, 2019
 
Indianapolis 7 6 0 6—19
Tennessee 0 7 10 0—17
First Quarter

Ind_Ebron 3 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 8:53.

Second Quarter

Ten_Quessenberry 1 pass from Mariota (Santos kick), 14:55.

Ind_Campbell 12 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:00.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 11:31.

Ten_FG Santos 49, 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Hilton 4 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 4:38.

A_62,849.

Ind Ten
First downs 21 18
Total Net Yards 288 242
Rushes-yards 34-167 24-123
Passing 121 119
Punt Returns 4-42 2-26
Kickoff Returns 2-38 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-1 19-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 4-35
Punts 5-49.6 6-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-65 5-75
Time of Possession 31:54 28:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 5-82, M.Mack 20-51, Brissett 7-25, Hines 2-9. Tennessee, Henry 15-81, Mariota 5-32, D.Lewis 3-9, Humphries 1-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 17-28-1-146. Tennessee, Mariota 19-28-0-154.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 4-43, Ebron 3-25, Rogers 3-24, Doyle 2-21, M.Mack 2-12, Campbell 1-12, Hines 1-5, Wilkins 1-4. Tennessee, D.Walker 4-39, C.Davis 3-38, A.Brown 3-25, Sharpe 2-24, Henry 2-12, Humphries 2-(minus 1), Jennings 1-11, D.Lewis 1-5, Quessenberry 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Santos 45.

