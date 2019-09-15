Colts-Titans Stats

|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|6—19
|Tennessee
|0
|7
|10
|0—17
|First Quarter
Ind_Ebron 3 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 8:53.
Ten_Quessenberry 1 pass from Mariota (Santos kick), 14:55.
Ind_Campbell 12 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:00.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 11:31.
Ten_FG Santos 49, 4:35.
Ind_Hilton 4 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 4:38.
A_62,849.
___
|Ind
|Ten
|First downs
|21
|18
|Total Net Yards
|288
|242
|Rushes-yards
|34-167
|24-123
|Passing
|121
|119
|Punt Returns
|4-42
|2-26
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-1
|19-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|4-35
|Punts
|5-49.6
|6-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|5-75
|Time of Possession
|31:54
|28:06
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 5-82, M.Mack 20-51, Brissett 7-25, Hines 2-9. Tennessee, Henry 15-81, Mariota 5-32, D.Lewis 3-9, Humphries 1-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 17-28-1-146. Tennessee, Mariota 19-28-0-154.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 4-43, Ebron 3-25, Rogers 3-24, Doyle 2-21, M.Mack 2-12, Campbell 1-12, Hines 1-5, Wilkins 1-4. Tennessee, D.Walker 4-39, C.Davis 3-38, A.Brown 3-25, Sharpe 2-24, Henry 2-12, Humphries 2-(minus 1), Jennings 1-11, D.Lewis 1-5, Quessenberry 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Santos 45.
