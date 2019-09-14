Listen Live Sports

Cookus throws for 4 TDs, NAU beats Western New Mexico 55-21

September 14, 2019 10:36 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Case Cookus threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday night and Northern Arizona beat Division II Western New Mexico 55-21.

On the Lumberjacks’ opening drive of the third quarter, Cookus capped a run of 33 straight points with a 63-yard pass to Joe Logan that made it 47-6. Heath Beemiller replaced Cookus on the next series and finished with 125 yards passing.

Logan also caught a 65-yard TD pass in the first quarter and ran for a 4-yard TD in the second quarter, finishing with three scores and 140 yards from scrimmage. Hendrix Johnson had four catches for a career-high 107 yards, and Brandon Porter had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Arizona (2-1) scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and returned a PAT attempt for 2 points to make it 16-6 after Western New Mexico’s touchdown with 1:36 left in the first quarter.

