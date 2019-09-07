Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cooper in on 4 TDs as Jacksonville State tops Chattanooga

September 7, 2019 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Jacksonville State rolled past Chattanooga 41-20 Saturday night.

Cooper and Austin Kinsey each scored short rushing touchdowns in Jacksonville State’s 14-point fourth quarter, where the Gamecocks (1-1) put some distance on Chattanooga (1-1).

Cooper completed 20 of 26 passes for 344 yards with touchdown throws to Jamari Hester (two catches, 87 yards) and Trae Barry (six catches, 151 yards). The Gamecocks’ fourth quarter opened up a 27-20 game.

Chattanooga was led by Ailym Ford’s 127 yards rushing on 22 carries, including a 4-yard run that pulled the Mocs to within 27-20 in the final minute of the third quarter. Nick Tiano passed for 127 yards and ran for 19 more with a TD.

Advertisement

Chattanooga turned the ball over on downs and fumbled away another drive in the final quarter.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US