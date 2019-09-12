Listen Live Sports

Corbin scheduled to start for Washington against Minnesota

September 12, 2019 3:10 am
 
Washington Nationals (80-64, second in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (89-56, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (11-7, 3.16 ERA) Twins: Kyle Gibson (13-6, 4.58 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Twins are 41-32 in home games. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Nationals have gone 39-35 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .336 leads the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .407. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-2. Stephen Strasburg secured his 17th victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Martin Perez took his seventh loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is batting .252. Mitch Garver is 5-for-15 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 33 home runs and is batting .295. Zimmerman is 7-for-24 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.76 ERA

Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (chest), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Miguel Sano: (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

