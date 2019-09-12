Cowboys-Redskins Preview Capsule

DALLAS (1-0) at WASHINGTON (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 1-0; Redskins 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 71-45-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Redskins 31-23, Nov. 22, 2018

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Giants 35-17; Redskins lost to Eagles 32-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 6 Redskins No. 26

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (22), PASS (1)

COWBOYS DEFENSE —OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (23)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (31), PASS (5)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys have won five of past six games vs. Redskins. … Dallas QB Dak Prescott was 25 of 32 for perfect passer 158.3 rating in season opener. Prescott is first Cowboys QB to win with 400-plus yards passing and four-plus touchdowns. … Prescott completed five passes of 25-plus yards same day Redskins allowed three plays of 20-plus yards to Eagles. … One game into fourth season, Prescott has 11 games with at least three TDs, one more than three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman had in 12 seasons. … Prescott reached 1,000 completions in 49 games, matching Tony Romo for fastest in franchise history. … RB Ezekiel Elliott has 546 yards from scrimmage, six rushing TDs in five games vs. Redskins. … WR Amari Cooper had 106 receiving yards and TD catch vs. Giants. … Jason Witten one TD from becoming fifth tight end in NFL history with 70-plus. … WR Michael Gallup set career highs with seven catches and 158 receiving yards last week. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 3½ sacks in past four games vs. Redskins. … Redskins QB Case Keenum threw for career-high 380 yards in Week 1 loss to Eagles. … Keenum coming off seventh career game with three-plus TDs. … RB Adrian Peterson expected to start in place of injured Derrius Guice after being inactive last week. Peterson tied with Jim Brown for fifth with 106 career rushing TDs. … RB Chris Thompson led Washington with seven catches last week. … With 125 yards receiving, WR Terry McLaurin became first Redskins rookie with 100-plus in NFL debut. … TE Jordan Reed missed season opener with concussion. … Vernon Davis ranks third among active tight ends with 63 receiving TDs. … DL Jonathan Allen listed as week to week with knee injury. … S Landon Collins had seven tackles in Redskins debut. Collins looking for seventh consecutive game vs. Dallas with five-plus tackles. … CB Josh Norman forced fumble in past two games vs. Cowboys. … Fantasy tip: Elliott could take advantage of weakened Redskins run defense without Allen and should get more carries than Week 1.

