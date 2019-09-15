Listen Live Sports

Cowboys-Redskins Stats

September 15, 2019 4:18 pm
 
Dallas 0 14 7 10—31
Washington 0 7 7 7—21
Second Quarter

Was_Peterson 1 run (Hopkins kick), 14:15.

Dal_D.Smith 51 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:10.

Dal_Witten 2 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Dal_Cooper 10 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:58.

Was_Richardson 9 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 4:30.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 25, 13:51.

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 5:07.

Was_McLaurin 1 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 2:17.

A_75,128.

___

Dal Was
First downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 474 255
Rushes-yards 34-213 17-47
Passing 261 208
Punt Returns 2-4 1-9
Kickoff Returns 1-11 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-23
Comp-Att-Int 26-30-1 26-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-13
Punts 2-50.5 4-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-67 6-44
Time of Possession 33:22 26:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-111, Prescott 5-69, Pollard 4-22, Cobb 2-11. Washington, Peterson 10-25, Sims 3-16, Smallwood 1-4, C.Thompson 2-3, Keenum 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 26-30-1-269. Washington, Keenum 26-37-0-221.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 6-68, Cobb 5-24, Cooper 4-44, Witten 4-25, D.Smith 3-74, Elliott 2-9, Jarwin 1-22, Pollard 1-3. Washington, McLaurin 5-62, C.Thompson 5-48, Quinn 4-36, V.Davis 3-29, Richardson 3-16, Smallwood 2-9, Peterson 2-7, Sprinkle 1-11, Sims 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

